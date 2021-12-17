Thanks to enrollment growth, the Payson school board this week was able to stash an extra $220,000 in the contingency fund for future capital projects.
In adopting this year’s $18 million operations and maintenance budget, the district had assumed many of the students who disappeared during the pandemic would not return when classes resumed in September. Instead, most of the students who went to other schools or took up home schooling last year showed up this year when classes started.
The state Department of Education initially notified the district that it had overspent by $200,000. However, when the district pointed out enrollment had risen — the state recalculated and concluded the district had underspent by $220,000 — given the complex state budget limits built into the budget.
No problem — the board simply had to transfer $220,000 from its operations budget to the contingency fund for future building projects.
The school board approved the funding shuffle during its regular meeting on Monday.
The district now has 2,182 students — compared to about 2,019 students the year before. Back in 2020, before the pandemic hit, the district had 2,311 students.
The financial update had lots of details on the district’s complicated, multi-layered budget — with a host of different categories.
The operations budget included some $18 million, augmented by another $2 million in the voter-approved classroom site fund. The district also has $2.7 million in its unrestricted capital outlay fund. Add those categories together and the district can spend about $22.7 million annually.
Throw in money from bonds, federal grants and other sources and the district’s total budget limit comes in at $27.9 million. This includes some $7 million in federal funds other than impact aid linked to the number of low-income students. That works out to some $12,681 per student.
The average teacher makes $52,000, which includes a 2% pay increase this year. However, back in 2018, teachers were averaging $43,500. So teacher salaries have risen some 20% in the past three years.
The district has eight superintendents, principals and other certified administrators, 123 teachers and 20 other certified employees — for a total of 151. In addition, the district has 13 special education teachers.
The district also has 292 other, non-credentialed staff, which includes 94 teachers’ aides, 42 managers, supervisors and directors and 144 others.
The teacher to student ratio is 18, but most classrooms are much larger because many certificated teachers are doing things besides teaching in front of a single class. The ratio of certified administrators is one for every 273 students. The district has one teacher’s aide for each 23 students.
Ironically, the district actually has more non-teaching employees per student than certificated. Add up all the certificated categories and the district has one certificated staff for every 14.5 students. But with classified, non-teaching staff, the district has one worker for every 7.4 students.
(1) comment
Brightens? How about inceases the glut of taxpayer revenues. According to official Arizona State Government reports, just the increase of per pupil funding - without any increase in students - amounts to nearly an additional SIX MILLION DOLLAR INCREASE to the PUSD books since FY2020. The additional 300 students brings an ADDITIONAL THREE MILLION to the coffers.
Before Roy and the boys beat me up, these numbers come directly from the state. https://www.azjlbc.gov/units/allfunding.pdf You can look it up.
If you need help reading and understanding the report e-mail me and I will provide assistance. gopphil@aol.com
