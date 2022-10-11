Prospects for a giant copper mine in southern Gila County took another hit recently in the form of a critical review of the environmental impact statement.

Experts from the federal Bureau of Land Management offered a flurry of suggestions and criticisms after the Forest Service asked them to review the environmental study of the mine, which would eventually swallow up Oak Flat, an area considered sacred by Apache groups.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.