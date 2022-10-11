Oak Flat near Superior in southern Gila County is popular with rock climbers and campers but is also considered sacred to many members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. A proposed copper mine could swallow up the area, but also supply an estimated one-quarter of the nation’s copper needs.
{span}Aerial view of part of the Resolution Copper Project, the town of Superior and Queen Creek Canyon. US-60E goes up the canyon (right), and the Resolution exploration shaft and facilities are at the canyon’s south rim, at right center (white). Oak Flat campground is beyond the Resolution facilities.{/span}
Members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe completed a 40-mile run this weekend to protest federal plans to allow a massive copper mine beneath Oak Flats near Superior, a site sacred to many Apache.
Peter Aleshire
Oak Flat near Superior in southern Gila County is popular with rock climbers and campers but is also considered sacred to many members of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. A proposed copper mine could swallow up the area, but also supply an estimated one-quarter of the nation’s copper needs.
Russ McSpadden/Center for Biological Diversity
{span}Aerial view of part of the Resolution Copper Project, the town of Superior and Queen Creek Canyon. US-60E goes up the canyon (right), and the Resolution exploration shaft and facilities are at the canyon’s south rim, at right center (white). Oak Flat campground is beyond the Resolution facilities.{/span}
Prospects for a giant copper mine in southern Gila County took another hit recently in the form of a critical review of the environmental impact statement.
Experts from the federal Bureau of Land Management offered a flurry of suggestions and criticisms after the Forest Service asked them to review the environmental study of the mine, which would eventually swallow up Oak Flat, an area considered sacred by Apache groups.
The original environmental report was written by contractors hired by the mining company and hastily approved by the Trump administration five days before its term ended.
The Resolution Copper Mine would dig out copper deposits sufficient to meet a quarter of the nation’s copper needs — although the mining company is an international firm partially owned by China which could sell the copper overseas. Economists anticipate a global shortage of copper in coming decades, in part because it’s a critical element in electric cars, solar panels and other alternative energy sources.
Resolution Copper Project Director Andrew Lye told The Arizona Republic, “We have strong support from local community leaders to build a responsible copper mine that would support more than 3,700 jobs, add $1 billion a year to Arizona’s economy and supply up to one-quarter of the nation’s copper demand.”
Robots would dig out vast chambers a mile below the surface, generating 1.37 billion tons of tailings laced with potentially toxic chemicals and minerals. The current plan would cover 4,000 acres in a pile of tailings hundreds of feet deep — burying several canyons. The mining company would build a 500-foot-high, three-mile-long dam to contain the tailings pile.
The BLM reviewers said the Forest Service should have done a more thorough analysis of what would happen if that dam fails. The review was completed in June, but not released until August.
In addition, the mining operations would use at least 775,000 acre-feet of water over its decades-long lifetime — roughly 256 billion gallons.
Studies suggest that the removal of so much rock from a mile beneath the surface just outside of Superior in southern Gila County will eventually cause boulder-studded Oak Flat at the surface to collapse into a 1,000-foot-deep, two-mile-wide crater.
The San Carlos Apache Tribe and others have protested, saying Oak Flat is a sacred site still used by traditional healers and religious leaders to gather plants and minerals they use in medications and ceremonies.
The BLM reviewers suggested the impact statement didn’t adequately consider whether the company could dump those tailings in one of the existing, no-longer-active open pit mines in the area.
Moreover, the reviewers suggested the environmental study didn’t adequately consider the immediate and long-term impact on groundwater in the area — especially when it comes to the assessing the possible influence of climate change.
“The BLM reviewers do not believe factors known to be associated with climate change, such as higher average temperature, decreased precipitation, higher evapotranspiration, more frequent and potentially more severe flooding, increase in forest fires due to dry vegetation, increased groundwater pumping due to the reduction of surface flows, and salinity were thoroughly addressed within the FEIS.”
The federal government has not yet decided whether to reopen the environmental studies in the wake of the critical 26-page review.
Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva has introduced a bill that would revoke the land swap and permanently protect Oak Flat, know to the Apache as Chi’chil Bildagoteel.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran, whose congressional district 2 includes Gila, Apache and Navajo counties, has said he supports the withdrawal of the land swap and the original environmental statement based on unanswered questions concerning water, mine tailings and cultural impacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!