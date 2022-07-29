The Federal Communications Commission wants everyone to access reasonably priced internet services. It recently launched the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to reduce the cost of getting online.
The ACP provides a discount of up to:
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 6:36 am
• $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households.
• $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.
Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 toward purchasing a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.
Any household with an individual who receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is eligible to receive discounted internet service through the ACP. Social Security doesn’t count ACP assistance as income or a resource for SSI purposes. Receipt of this assistance will not affect SSI payments. Individuals/families may also be eligible if the household takes part in other assistance programs, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, WIC or Lifeline.
Those who don’t receive SSI or participate in another qualifying assistance program may still be eligible if their household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Visit the Affordable Connectivity Program page, at https://www.fcc.gov/acp, to learn more and apply.
