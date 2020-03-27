The filing deadline for income taxes is now July 15, but to get a tax credit for a contribution to a charitable organization, the donation must be made by April 15.
And with many organizations struggling during this time, donations are more critical than ever.
The Payson Senior Center uses tax credit funds to help support the Meals on Wheels/in-house meals program and senior transportation.
“The tax credit is one of our main sources of funding,” said Debbie Stephens, director of marketing and development for the Payson Senior Center. “We serve over 35,000 meals and make over 6,500 door to door trips (each year).”
Jean Oliver, with the Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country, said the group uses the tax credit funds for such things as providing dinner once a month for Payson Community Kids and the teen girls program, “Dream It, Be It” for supplies, food and anything else that goes directly to the participants.
Arizona provides tax credits for individuals who make contributions to qualifying charitable organizations (QCO).
The maximum credit allowed is $800 for married filing joint filers and $400 for single, heads of household, and married filing separate filers.
Individuals making cash donations made to these charities may claim these tax credits on their Arizona personal income tax returns.
“The April 15 cutoff date is built into Arizona statute, which means the department does not have the discretion to make a date adjustment,” according to Ed Greenberg, communications director, Arizona Department of Revenue.
Effective in 2018, the Arizona Department of Revenue has assigned a five-digit code number to identify each QCO for Arizona tax credit purposes on Form 321, which is included with the Arizona income tax return. Taxpayers must use the “QCO code” of certified organizations to claim the tax credits for contributions. The department’s lists of qualifying charities include the code assigned to each organization.
Area qualifying charitable organizations:
• Dueker Ranch, Inc., 214 N. Cornerstone Way, Star Valley, AZ 85541; 928-978-7039; 20863
• Friends of Rim Country GCC, Inc., 201 N. Mud Springs Road, Payson, AZ 85541; 928-468-8039; 20906
• Payson Area Habitat for Humanity, Inc., P.O. Box 1131, Payson, AZ 85547; 928-474-0330; 20506
• Payson Christian Clinic, 701 S. Ponderosa St., Suite D, Payson, AZ 85541; 928-468-2209; 20561
• Payson Community Kids, Inc., P.O. Box 1856, Payson, AZ 85547; 928-978-3256; 20505
• Payson Helping Payson, P.O. Box 231, Payson, AZ 85547; 928-468-9028; 20504
• Payson Lions Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 436, Payson, AZ 85547; 928-474-2176; 20547
• Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson, AZ 85541; 928-474-4876; 20507
• Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544; 928-476-3579; 20661
• Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens (contributes to local senior centers), 8969 W. McCartney Road, Casa Grande, AZ 85194; 520-836-2758; 20746
• Rim Country Hospice Foundation, Inc., 823 Highline Drive, Payson, AZ 85541; P.O. Box 305, Payson, AZ 85547; 928-978-1643; 20907
• Rim Country Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 703, Payson, AZ 85547; 928-474-8276; 20412
• Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country, P.O. Box 1554, Payson, AZ 85547; 928-978-3881; 22022
• Time Out, Inc., P.O. Box 306, Payson, AZ 85547; 928-468-8635; 20372
• U-Turn for Christ – Arizona, 217 S. Colcord Road, Payson, AZ 85541; 928-468-6336; 20871
“The Payson Senior Center is committed to helping our seniors maintain independence and quality of life,” Stephens said. “We have served over 600,000 meals to frail seniors in our community since 2000.
“The benefits go far beyond the meal delivered. Our drivers and volunteers make sure our seniors are OK through visual wellness checks. We are their friends. We laugh with them; we cry with them; we encourage them. We have saved lives. We embrace life together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!