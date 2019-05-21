The United States flag is a revered and powerful symbol, but sunshine, wind and rain take a toll on the stars and stripes.
When a flag is worn, tattered, ripped or soiled beyond repair and no longer fit to serve as a symbol of the country, it should be retired and disposed of properly.
Gila County maintains an official flag disposal box in the lobby of the county building at 608 E. Highway 260 in Payson (between Majestic Mountain Inn and Fargo’s) and at the county courthouse in Globe.
The National Association of Counties (NACO) launched a 2017 effort for citizens across the United States to conveniently and respectfully dispose of American flags using NACO flag disposal boxes, an effort that partnered NACO with the National Flag Foundation and the National Sheriff’s Association.
Participating counties coordinate with local groups such as the Boy Scouts, veterans organizations or the sheriff’s department to collect and dispose of the flags.
