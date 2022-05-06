Win some.
Lose some.
So just keep on suing some.
A flurry of lawsuits concerning whether Rep. Paul Gosar and others incited riots that turned into an insurrection continues to create a flurry of headlines.
So Free Speech for the People has appealed a judge’s ruling that the courts have no authority to keep Rep. Gosar off the ballot due to his alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 riots that occupied the Capitol building and halted the certification of the election results.
The group asked the state Supreme Court to overturn a Superior Court judge’s ruling that only Congress has the authority to determine whether Gosar, attorney general candidate Mark Finchem and Congressman Andy Biggs are unfit for office due to the language in the post-Civil War 14th Amendment denying office to anyone who had engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” against the United States.
Rep. Gosar was speaking on the floor of Congress seeking to overturn Arizona’s presidential election results when the mob attacked the Capitol, injuring officers as they broke through police lines. Finchem was outside the building, but did not trespass or breach police lines.
The appeal mostly repeated the arguments made unsuccessfully in the first lawsuit. In addition, the group argued that states — not just Congress — can determine whether someone meets the constitutional requirements to run for office.
The state Supreme Court justices have said they will decide the issue without a formal hearing.
Meanwhile, Gosar suffered a reverse last week when a judge threw out his lawsuit claiming that former state Rep. Charlene Fernandez (D-Yuma) “smeared” him when she sent a letter to the FBI asking for an investigation into Gosar’s actions connected to the Jan. 6 riots.
Yuma County Superior Court Judge Pro-Tem Levi Gunderson said Fernandez has an absolute right under the First Amendment to write the letter, according to a report by Howard Fischer, with Capitol Media Services.
Joining Gosar in the unsuccessful lawsuit were state Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley and former state Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale.
The judge’s six-page ruling said that when it comes to dealing with public figures and issues of public concern, the standard for defamation must remain high.
“The storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is a matter of great public concern,” the judge concluded.
The lawsuit stems from a Jan. 12, 2021 letter signed by 42 state Democratic lawmakers that said Finchem and Kern, “actively encouraged the mob, both before and during the attack on the Capitol” and then falsely blamed Antifa for the riots.
The letter also raised concern about Gosar and Andy Biggs, due to their many connections to the “Stop the Steal” movement, which organized the demonstrations. Organizer Ali Alexander called Gosar the “spirit animal” of the movement. Alexander is reportedly now cooperating with the FBI in the investigations into the riots.
There was no evidence that either Finchem or Kern were involved in trespassing at the Capitol. Biggs and Gosar were inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 session.
While all Democratic state lawmakers signed the letter, the lawsuit was filed only against Fernandez.
Gosar’s lawsuit maintained the charges were false and made “in reckless disregard of their truth or falsity.”
That is a critical point as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that public figures cannot sue over simple negligence or even false statements. Instead, they have to show “actual malice” or “reckless disregard.”
In this case, Gosar and his fellow lawmakers said the letter effectively accuses them of treason, a crime punishable by death.
Gunderson, however, said “The Jan. 12th letter goes to the heart of free speech and the right to petition the government in connection with matters of great public concern.”
“Defendant had the right to express her concerns, both as an individual and as a state legislator,” Gunderson said. “Defendant had the right to petition the government, just as her constituents have the right to petition her.”
And the judge said that the letter falls well within First Amendment protections for political speech.
Gunderson also said there is legal precedent for throwing out a case like this even before evidence is presented at a trial.
Capitol Media Services contributed to this article.
