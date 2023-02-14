The range wars continue. These days the shootout takes place in court and involves mostly lawyers, with endangered species, endangered livelihoods and the health of whole ecosystems at stake.
The latest skirmish involves the US Forest Service’s decision to once again withdraw a proposal to allow nearly 2,000 additional cattle to graze on an historic allotment in the Salt River Canyon wilderness area.
The 67,000-acre Hick’s Pike Peak Allotment near Globe involves a mix of some of the oldest grazing allotments in Gila County – with portions dating back to the arrival of the Cline family in the 1870s. That’s even before the start of the infamous Pleasant Valley War in nearby Young – which pitted the Tewksburys and the Grahams against one another. The dispute claimed more than 50 lives.
The Forest Service first tried to expand grazing on the allotment some 15 years ago, but courts held that the analysis hadn’t adequately considered the environmental impact on the rangeland – especially the battered riparian area leading into Roosevelt Lake.
The Forest Service eventually redid the environmental analysis, posted it, then withdrew it again when the environmental group The Western Watershed Project filed a fresh appeal of the proposed decision.
Cattle have grazed the 21 pastures for a century and the Tonto National Forest Land Management Plan lists the allotment as suitable for livestock.
However, the worst drought in 1,200 years has hammered the watershed in the past 23 years. The area includes a host of endangered species, including the narrow-headed garter snake, the Southwestern Willow Fly catcher, the yellow-billed cuckoo, the Arizona Hedgehog Cactus and several endangered or threatened native fish.
The water flow into Pinal Creek above Roosevelt Lake has been classified as “impaired” due to E. coli contamination, which environmental groups link to cattle grazing.
Environmental groups have waged a tenacious battle to limit or eliminate cattle grazing throughout much of Arizona – especially in riparian areas. Some 90% of Arizona riparian areas have been degraded as a result of a century of dam building, groundwater pumping, mining, stream diversions and grazing. However, about 95% of Arizona’s wildlife depend critically on those waterways for some portion of their life cycle.
The Centers for Biological Diversity has filed legal action to curtail or eliminate grazing on 33 allotments in the Tonto National Forest – including in the Tonto Basin, Young and Globe citing “rampant cow grazing in areas not authorized to be grazed by cows on the Tonto.”
Studies elsewhere have suggested cattle can be managed to minimize impacts on riparian areas, but that requires keeping cows out of the streams in the spring and summer, extensive fencing, alternative water projects and other more intensive management approaches.
The Forest Service in a letter to The Western Watershed Project concluded, “the new EA must better define the proposed action and alternatives, clearly describe the existing conditions, clearly disclose the potential site-specific resource effects of the actions for each alternative and describe the actions that may be take under an adaptive management strategy as well as the resource conditions that trigger those actions.”
That’s essentially what the Forest Service was ordered to do when the proposal was last withdrawn in 2005 – when what turned into an epic drought was just getting underway. The Forest Service has reduced the number of cattle allowed on many existing allotments as the drought has worsened. Many ranchers have stopped operations on those allotments – many of which have gone to what amounts to hobby ranching operations. For instance, the Earnhardt family of Valley car-sales fame own most of the allotments along the face of the Mogollon Rim.
The Hicks allotment is named for B.C. Hicks who moved to Texas to Casa Grande and then into the Bloody Tanks area northwest of Tonto Basin. The Hicks Ranch ultimately included most of the land between Globe and Miami and continued operations into the 1940s – before Fred Bixby bought it from Max Bonney in 1928. Stephen Bixby later was elected state senator and served as president of the Gila County Farm Bureau.
Currently, both Gila County Supervisor Woody Cline and District 7 State Rep. David Cook are ranchers – testament to the enduring economic and political impact of ranching in Gila County.
Western Watersheds had argued that the watershed remains in poor condition, with increasing erosion, invasive plants, trampled streamside vegetation, increased flooding and mudflows from denuded slopes and water quality problems in the streams. The appeal maintained the Forest Service has not adequately studied the impact of increasing grazing on the allotment – or adequately monitored rangeland conditions, the impact of the drought or the impact of current levels of grazing.
