The Gila County Provisional Community College District board last week approved a plan to add a full-time nursing program coordinator to the Payson faculty.
A state grant intended to produce more nurses will pay for the position for the next two years.
The board had originally planned to use the grant to hire two part-time nursing instructors – one in Payson and one at the Globe campus to bolster one of the college’s most successful career training programs.
However, they couldn’t entice any part time applicants – given the increasingly dire shortage of nurses nationwide. The rigors of the pandemic only worsened the existing slow-motion disaster facing the healthcare industry.
Instead, the board will promote the existing, half-time nursing instructor John Hancock in Payson into the new job as director of nursing instruction.
And that raised questions for Board member Fernando Shipley, who is also a Globe council member.
He noted that the ground rules for the grant require hiring an additional nursing instructor – and specify that the grant money can’t “supplant” existing spending.
“If he’s already on the payroll – this says you have to add staff. So by adding a half of a staff, does only half of his income become part of the grant?” asked Shipley.
“I don’t know the answer to that question,” said Interim President Janice Lawhorn.
She said she tried to get an answer from the grant people but, “they said until the board approves the position, they couldn’t answer that question. However, the ‘nursing coordinator’ is a position we don’t have – with a change of title and additional responsibilities as well as working a lot with students.”
“I would be in favor of rehiring for that part-time position, so we can get the full-time position fully covered,” said Shipley.
“We can certainly recommend, if possible, to replace that part-time instructor,” said Board President Jan Brocker.
The exhausting demands placed on nurses throughout the pandemic have prompted many to leave the profession. Nurses play an increasingly important role in the medical system.
The US has by far the most expensive medical system in the world, but not the highest nursing salaries. Nurses in the US average $77,000 annually. That compares to $91,000 in Luxembourg, $87,000 in Denmark and $80,000 in German.
The US devotes twice as large a share of the nation’s biggest economy to healthcare as the average European country. Despite that lavish spending, the US ranks last when it comes to access to care, administrative efficiency, equity and health care outcomes, according to a report by the Commonwealth Fund. We’re the only wealthy country without universal healthcare -and one of the few countries where unpaid health bills are the leading cause of bankruptcy.
The average national vacancy rate for nurses stands at about 10%. Even prior to the pandemic, between a third and half of new nurses left their first job within two or three years.
In 2019 alone, 80,000 people seeking training as nurses were turned away for lack of teachers and clinical training sites – as well as lack of supervisors and the budget in the schools to hire more instructors. The biggest problem from many training programs remains the lack of spots for hands-on clinical training.
Health care and social assistance accounts for about 14% of the state workforce– and is predicted to see more job growth in the next decade than any other sector.
In 2022, Arizona ranked in the top five when it comes to hospital staffing shortages – especially nursing.
One recent survey found that the average age for nurses in this state is 52 – which suggests that an ongoing wave of retirements could further drain the labor pool. By 2030, the US will need an additional 1.2 million nurses just to keep up with population growth – never mind replacing the retirees.
Maricopa Community College have responded to those projections by ramping up its nursing programs– with help of added state funding. The district has about 3,600 nursing students, including nursing assistants and registered nurses.
The Gila Community College provisional district is currently seeking to cut its ties to Eastern Arizona College, which provides its credential and has a thriving nursing program. The EAC nursing program was ranked the top program in the state by RegisteredNursing.org, mostly due to its high passing rate. The college also offers a B.A. in nursing, through partnerships with Arizona State University and other universities in the state.
GCC plans to cut its ties to EAC by June 2024, which means its nursing program will have to go it alone – although the college is likely to partner with another college district or educational institution while it completes the process of separate accreditation.
In the meantime, the nursing certificate program remains one of the GCC mainstays.
Now, with a full-time director.
