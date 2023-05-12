Gila County Provisional Community College District (GCPCCD) will cut its ties to Eastern Arizona College (EAC) on June 30, 2024 – a dramatic acceleration of its quest for independence and separate accreditation.
A terse exchange of press releases this week left many questions unanswered, especially considering the tight timeline.
Gila Community College (GCC) President Jan Brocker declined to elaborate or answer specific questions for “legal and ethical reasons.”
However, she said that the college would hold a town hall in July to lay out the process and timelines.
EAC issued a brief press release saying that GCC had “unilaterally terminated its educational services and programs contract.”
The release said EAC has provided “affordable and accessible” educational opportunities to Gila County for 50 years.
“While it was EAC’s intention to continue providing educational services under the current contract, the college will work to develop a plan to close operation in Gila County and assist faculty, staff and students in this effort,” said the release.
GCC put out its own release in response.
“The GCCPCD governing board wants to clearly state that it has not recommended any changes to the current contractual agreement with EAC, which will be in effect until the stated termination date. Over the next 13 months, both colleges will work to ensure that students enrolled… will be able to complete coursework, certificate requirements and degree program requirements.”
The GCC provisional district was formed in 2003 and has for years discussed going through the long, expensive process of receiving its own accreditation. The provisional district pays EAC more than $2 million a year to essentially run its academic programs. Most of the current staff works for EAC.
However, in the past several years, the current GCC board has made accreditation and independence its top priority. The district hired Janice Lawhorn, a former EAC administrator, as its interim president – charged with moving toward independence. The board has hired consultants – including former EAC administrators – to set up a policy manual, a human resources system, computer systems, a procurement office and other independent functions.
At a recent board meeting, Lawhorn reported that the system for accrediting community colleges has fragmented – giving the district additional options for pursuing independent accreditation. Without that accreditation, the college cannot guarantee students that their courses will transfer either to other community colleges or to universities. At that board meeting, Lawhorn indicated it would likely take years to complete the process of separate accreditation.
The district’s press release included some ambiguous language, given the decision to set a deadline for the separation from EAC.
The release said “while GCPCCD has valued the long-standing relationship with EAC, the Board felt that a different type of educational partnership will better position the College for a more sustainable post-secondary educational future in Gila County. Additional information regarding a smooth transition will be forthcoming at a Town Hall at both the Payson and Gila Pueblo (Globe) Campuses in late July to communicate plans, answer questions and alleviate the concerns of students and College employees.”
Brocker and Lawhorn both declined to elaborate on whether the district will seek another “educational partnership” while it seeks accreditation.
The EAC press release said it will seek guidance from the Higher Learning Commission on how to proceed. The Higher Learning Commission accredits community colleges. Until recently, it was almost the only accrediting body. However, a number of additional paths to accreditation have developed in the past year.
The EAC release continued, “when notified of Gila County’s new educational partner, the College will work with them to transition programs and services for the benefit of students. Eastern Arizona College wants Gila County residents to know that it has been a great honor to work with them throughout the years. EAC faculty and staff in Gila County have played an integral role in changing student lives and helping make their dreams a reality.”
The state years ago established a two-tier system for community colleges. Existing rural college districts like EAC got substantial additional funding – partly to compensate for the lower property tax base in rural communities. However, the legislature essentially shut the door on the formation of new rural community college districts – or at least eliminated the additional funding making establishment of a new district more of a financial challenge.
The districts in Gila and Santa Cruz counties formed after that deadline – so they get a lot less state funding per student than EAC.
In addition, EAC has pioneered finding ways to essentially offer four-year college degrees. EAC has some four-year degree programs in collaboration with Arizona State University. EAC also won legislative approval to offer several four-year degrees of its own. The college argued that offering this limited mix of four-year degrees would enable local students to get a university degree at a much lower cost – while living at home and remaining in the rural community.
A succession of Gila Community College Boards has struggled with the economics of seeking separate accreditation in a rural county with a population of 54,000. The smaller student base has limited programs the college can offer locally. The college has a strong nursing program – although that’s in part due to the strength of the EAC nursing program. The college also has a cosmetology program and a fire sciences program, which gives students professional certificates.
The college has also developed a strong dual enrollment program, which gives high school students college credits for classes taught on the high school campus. A motivated Payson High School student can finish a two-year AA degree through those dual enrollment classes through GCC. The ASPIRE Foundation, established by the MHA Foundation, covers the tuition for those courses.
The MHA Foundation has also been trying for a decade to find a university partner to develop a four-year university campus in Payson, on land the MHA Foundation bought from the Forest Service. The effort has so far proved unsuccessful. ASU at one point did establish a branch campus in Lake Havasu, but the enrollment proved disappointing – even as enrollment at ASU’s valley campuses climbed.
