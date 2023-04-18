Gila Community College’s painfully long, complicated, costly quest for independence sometimes feels like that Sisyphus dude rolling the giant stone up the hill of mythology.
You remember Sisyphus – he’s the Greek king who twice cheated death. This annoyed Zeus, who condemned him to rolling a boulder up a hill in Hades – only to have the stone roll back to the bottom every time he got close to the top.
Well, feels like the stone’s rolling.
And yeah – and while we’re at it – need to change the name back to Gila Community College Payson from Eastern Arizona College-Payson Campus, or EAC-Payson if you’re being jaunty. But really – what’s in a name?
You’re looking confused. Too many mixed metaphors?
So breaking it down: The Gila Community Provisional College Board learned at its Wednesday, April 12 meeting that the world of college accreditation has gotten way more complicated. So instead of just one impossibly slow system for accrediting community colleges – you now have four or five different options.
“This is going to be a game-changer,” said Board President Jan Brocker. “We have invested a lot of time and energy with the Higher Learning Commission (HLC)– getting them to understand our provisional status – so we’re not by any means abandoning the pursuit of accreditation through the HLC. But this was a huge move here.”
Right now, the provisional community college district with one campus in Globe and another in Payson contracts with the accredited Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher to provide the academic credentials that ensure the classes will transfer smoothly to not only Arizona universities – but four-year universities all across the nation.
The Gila County provisional district got organized after the state legislature cut a deal with existing college districts like EAC. Those older districts all get a big bonus in the funding formula. Gila County’s district formed after lawmakers slammed the door on the easy formation of the new district. This led to assorted improvisations before GCC contracted with EAC in 2005 to provide its credential – and administer its staff and programs.
So now the provisional college district has to figure out whether to continue seeking accreditation through the Higher Learning Commission – or explore one of the new regional and national paths to independence.
Oh – and in the meantime – please forget about calling it Eastern Arizona College, Payson Campus (or Globe campus). Let’s go backing to calling it Gila Community College, Payson, decided the Board.
But if change makes you anxious, don’t worry: It’s still likely to take years to outgrow the current dependence on EAC – which hires most of the staff, remains legally responsible for the budget and makes the final decision on curriculum – in return for a hefty payment from the provisional community college district.
Interim President Janice Lawhorn said she’ll have to investigate the new options. “They might have a shorter time frame – so maybe instead of 10 years we can do this in five or seven. We’ve got a lot of things in place already. We do want to investigate before we say, ‘yes – we’re going to go with HCL.’”
“This information just came to us. So we are not making any decisions yet. But we will make decisions in the best interest of Gila Community College.”
In the meantime, the board took a series of steps to help it roll that stone a little higher up the slope.
For instance, the board wants to change the signs that refer to the two campuses as EAC-Payson and EAC-Globe. Instead, the district wants to go back to referring to the two sites as Gila Community College Payson Campus – and Globe Campus.
Although – to be technical – applying for a credential will require them to designate one of the two locations as the GCC Campus – and the other as a site. But we probably don’t have to put that on the darn sign.
Other actions included:
• Adopting the first in what will become a thick binder full of new policies and procedures, explaining just exactly how everything gets done. The provisional district had layers of policies in place before it contracted with EAC. And now mostly follows the EAC policies and procedures. “Rather than going through 20 years of meeting minutes, we thought it would be easier to start fresh.”
• The board named Fernando Shipley – a Globe councilman and GCC board member – to head a committee to work on independence. The committee includes County Supervisor Steve Christensen and representatives of towns in the county.
• The Board approved a $10,000 contract to hire a computer systems consultant to begin setting up an IT system separate from EACs. Sean Wakefield has worked for EAC for nine years and can set up the “backbone of all our systems as we get our college off the ground,” said Lawhorn. The initial setup will involve the business and accounting systems – while all the academic systems will remain unchanged for now.
