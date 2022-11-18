Baby step by baby step, the Gila County Provisional Community College District is moving toward independence, which for two decades has glimmered on the horizon like a mirage.

“We’ve got a lot of new faculty and a lot of new programs. We own our own buildings, and we are financially sound,” said Governing Board Chair Jan Brocker.

