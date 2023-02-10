Gila County’s rolling in dough: We’re talking serous cash.
Halfway through the fiscal year, the county has racked up 70% of the revenue it predicted for the whole year – putting it some $6.6 million ahead of its projections, according to finance manager Maryn Belling’s report to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Last year at this moment – the county had collected just 41% of what it expected.
The money’s flowing in faster than the county can spend it – thanks to a booming economy and a flood of state and federal grants.
Some of that has to do with timing – state payments that came in early or money set aside for approved contracts and projects.
But it also reflects the flow of federal grants and higher than expected collections of property taxes and sales taxes. County budget experts half expected a recession to kick in sometime this year. Instead, sales are booming, unemployment’s approaching record lows and property values have soared – boosting property tax receipts.
“Overall, you can see you’re doing a really good job of being good stewards,” Belling said to her three bosses.
“Thank you for keeping track of all that for us,” said Supervisor Tim Humphrey.
“No question – that’s a lot to go through,” said Supervisor Woody Cline.
The end of December marked the halfway point in the county’s fiscal year. That means the county should have by then spent 50% of its budget – and received 50% of its revenue.
In years past, that’s how it generally worked out. The county had by the end of December received about 40 to 50% of anticipated revenue – and spent it accordingly.
Not so in the current fiscal year, which started last July.
As of the end of December, the county had received 70% of anticipated revenue – with half of the year still to go.
“In total, Fiscal Year 2023 year-to-date revenues are $6.7 million more than the same time in 2022,” said the staff report. About $6 million stemmed from the federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund established through the American Rescue Plan for 2022 and 2023.
However, property taxes increased by $143,000, sales tax by $141,000, licenses and permits by $125,000 and state grants by $252,000.
Spending has also boomed, but not as fast as the revenue. General fund spending and encumbrances have hit 57% of the budgeted amount – up $6.65 million – which includes $3 million “encumbered” – which means it’s earmarked for projects or debts later in the year. This includes $2.6 million in salaries, $324,000 in payments to other governments, $329,000 for travel and transports and $488,000 for “support and care of persons” – mostly money for state programs like AHCCCS.
The county’s general fund amounts to $60 million and covers most core county operations. So $6 million in extra revenue amounts to 10% of the total general fund.
All told, the county spends about $124 million annually, but a lot of that amount to pass-through money the county collects and distributes for various special districts – plus separate funds for programs the county administers but doesn’t really control.
If this keeps up, the county could wind up with a big increase in its reserve fund despite near-record spending – which would make for low-stress planning for the upcoming budget year.
