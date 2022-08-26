Gila County has reported at least one case of monkeypox, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
So far Arizona has reported 163 cases of monkeypox, but no deaths. Health officials say the mortality rate from the close relative of smallpox is somewhere between 1% and 5%. Cases have been reported in Gila, Maricopa Pinal and Pima counties, according to state data.
In a single week, the number of reported cases in Arizona went from five to 163.
Nationwide, health officials say they’re tracking more than 10,000 cases of the virus, which has simmered in Africa for decades, but has spread to more than 90 countries in recent months, with about 32,000 infections reported.
So far, the highest number of cases in the U.S. are concentrated in California, New York, Florida and Georgia. Arizona had the 14th highest case rate in the nation — which matches its percentage of the U.S. population.
Health officials say the smallpox vaccine can provide protection against infection — but the vaccine is in short supply after the U.S. let huge stockpiles of the vaccine expire. Several treatments have also proved effective in at least limiting the severity of the disease — but these also remain in short supply. The antiviral drugs tecovirimat or Tpoxx can be effective.
So far, the virus appears to spread mostly through direct contact with the lesions on the skin it creates.
The state has a limited supply of the vaccine.
The Maricopa County Health Department has given out some 4,600 doses of the Jynneos vaccine as of last week. The distribution of the vaccine has been halting and confused — slowing the pace of immunization. Normally, vaccines are distributed through the Centers for Disease Control. However, the monkeypox vaccine is coming from the national strategic stockpile. As of last week, shipments were going to five locations and must be manually tracked and ordered through an email system — rather than the automated CDC system.
The U.S. has ordered $1 billion worth of monkeypox vaccine through the manufacturer in Bavaria. U.S. officials said at least 1.7 million Americans fall into the high-risk category — but so far have shipped only 400,000 doses. In the meantime, health officials are stretching the supply by reducing the dose.
Monkeypox symptoms include a headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. Three days after the fever sets in, potentially painful rashes develop — often on the face. The rash starts as a small, flat, round discoloration before becoming raised, filling with fluid and scabbing. The rash and fluid in the sores spread to the infection. Once the scab falls off, the person is probably no longer infectious. However, the virus can remain detectable in the semen for weeks. Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease — although most cases appear to involve skin to skin contact during sex — or potentially from contact with clothing or bedding.
The virus has been causing limited outbreaks in Africa for years and appeared most often to start with direct human contact with animals — mostly monkeys. The virus has been killing about 70 people per year in Africa for years. The current global outbreak is behaving differently — driven mostly by human-to-human contact.
So far, the vast majority of people fully recover without treatment. That compares to the behavior of smallpox, a close relative. The most virulent strain of smallpox killed 30% of those it infected — and often left the survivors horribly scarred. Smallpox likely infected humans for 3,000 years and killed millions until it was eradicated by a global vaccination campaign in the 1980s. The stockpiles were maintained in case smallpox returned — with little help offered to African countries that have struggled for decades with limited outbreaks.
So far, the monkeypox virus has not mutated to become as lethal as its close relative. Health officials hope that contact tracing, vaccinations of high-risk groups, quarantines and vaccinations of people exposed can prevent the virus from getting established in the U.S. long-term.
“We got into this problem by allowing monkeypox to rage on for 50 years in Africa,” said Emory University researcher Boghuma Titanji in a research summary published in the journal Nature.
