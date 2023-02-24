opioids

Gila County has one of the highest drug overdose fatality rates in the state. This map is the opioid fatality rate per 100,000 population by county, 2020-2021.

 Arizona Department of Health Services/

Gila County will sign on belatedly for payouts from yet another round of lawsuits against drug companies and pharmacies concerning the explosions of opiate prescriptions that spawned hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths.

The settlements have already reached more than $20 billion, with $17 billion going to states, counties and cities who have had to cope with an explosion of overdose deaths – which topped 70,000 in 2022, according to the staff report presented to the supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

