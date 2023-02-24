Gila County will sign on belatedly for payouts from yet another round of lawsuits against drug companies and pharmacies concerning the explosions of opiate prescriptions that spawned hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths.
The settlements have already reached more than $20 billion, with $17 billion going to states, counties and cities who have had to cope with an explosion of overdose deaths – which topped 70,000 in 2022, according to the staff report presented to the supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
In the past 20 years, 400,000 people have died from overdoses. An estimated 2 million people are currently addicted to opioids.
The county has until April 18 to join in a lawsuit against Teva and Allergen plus three pharmacies, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
Gila County was already participating in a lawsuit settlement agreement with three opioid distributors – McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal plus manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
Assorted drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies have so far agreed to nationwide settlements totaling more than $26 billion. Some $17 billion of that will be doled out to participating states and counties coping with the impact of the opioid crisis.
The opioid crisis started with a loosening of the restrictions on doctors who prescribed opioids – which are related to heroin – for people suffering acute or terminal pain. Studies suggested that people suffering from acute pain or a terminal condition like cancer had little risk of becoming addicted. Nonetheless, doctors frequently under-treated their pain.
However, the loosening of restrictions for acute and terminal pain quickly led to a surge of prescriptions for chronic pain – like back injuries. Drug companies fueled this change in prescribing patterns by understating the risk of addiction. They mounted expensive, high-pressure sales campaigns aimed at doctors. The lawsuits maintain that the drug companies continued to push opioid pain relievers even after overdoses and addiction problems rose.
Once the scale of the problem became clear – doctors cut back on prescribing and the federal Food and Drug Administration imposed new restrictions on prescriptions. However, by then opioids had become common street drugs, spawning a whole new generation of addicts. People who got hooked on prescription medicine turned to street drugs. The widespread use of synthetic opioids like fentanyl led to a terrible surge in drug overdoses. Fentanyl is now mixed into many street drugs, stopping the breathing of people who didn’t even know they were taking the synthetic drug.
The billions of dollars in legal settlements will soon start to flow to counties and states, prompting concerns about how the states will spend the bounty.
The flush of money from settlements with cigarette companies offered a cautionary tale. States and counties received billions of dollars – but only a sliver of that money went into campaigns to reduce cigarette smoking – and most of those campaigns had only modest impacts. States won $246 billion over a course of 25 years, but only 3% of the money went to smoking prevention or treatment programs. Most of the money went into general programs like road-building – or even subsidies for tobacco farmers.
The billions spent by the federal government to cope with the pandemic offered another illustration of how fragmented public health efforts become in a system that funnels money to thousands of county public health departments. For instance, Gila County received millions of dollars to promote and administer COVID vaccinations – but only about 53% of the population even got the first two shots, a number that hasn’t budgeted in months.
Most of the opioid settlements specify that 70% of the money must go to opioid-related expenses over a period of years, including things like addiction treatment and buying and administering naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose on the spot. About 15% can be used for administrative overhead and 15% for anything the states want.
Gila County administers naloxone in only about 77% of overdoses, according to the state department of health services – one of the lowest rates in the state. That helps account for the country suffering the highest drug overdose death rate in the state.
More than 106,000 people died from drug overdoses in the US in 2021, 70% of them involving opioids – especially fentanyl, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.
The opioid epidemic cost Arizona $53 billion in 2021 – compared to $21 billion in 2017, according to estimates by Common Sense Institute of Arizona, based on cost models developed by the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Arizona had 2,006 confirmed opioid deaths in 2021 and 372 in 2022, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
That doesn’t count the cost of the lost productivity for those who are addicted – or the medical and law enforcement costs for those people. It also doesn’t include the escalating cost of border security, with drugs like fentanyl increasingly coming across the southern border. The expense of policing the border has increased from $15 billion in 2010 to about $50 billion in 2022.
Arizona suffered a reported 3,244 non-fatal opioid overdose events in 2022 – a rate of 44.8 events per 100,000 population. Gila County reported 27 non-fatal overdoses – a rate of 50.4 per 100,000. Only Pima County had a higher overdose rate – 57 per 100,000.
About 52% of those Gila County overdoses took place in people aged 25 to 44. About 4% involved people younger than 17 and 14% in people aged 18-24. Around 30% took place in people older than 45.
The state reported some 1,700 opioid overdose deaths in 2021. That included 21 in Gila County, 26 in Navajo County and 23 in Apache County.
Gila County’s death rate came to 39 per 100,000 – nearly double the statewide rate of 23. Gila County’s rate was the highest in the state. Navajo County had 26 deaths with a rate of 24 per 100,000 and Apache County had 23 deaths, with a rate of 35 per 100,000.
Doctors in Gila County wrote 28,648 prescriptions for opioids in 2021, in a population of 52,000. Statewide, doctors wrote 2.4 million prescriptions in a population of 7.3 million.
