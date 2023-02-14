Gila County has paid off its crippling debt to the retirement system for deputies, dispatchers and detention officers – and is now starting to reap the benefits in the form of lower interest payments.

County Finance Director Maryn Belling reported to the Board of Supervisors last week that the county’s pension fund debt is now fully funded – thanks to a decision to sell some $16 million in bonds to pay off the debt and reduce interest payments.

