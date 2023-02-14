The Christopher-KohlsFire Department orchestrated a Mass Casualty Incident drill for area first responders Sept. 28. The Public Safety Personnel Retirement System that funds their retirement will continue to cost Rim Country residents for many years to fully fund.
Gila County has paid off its crippling debt to the retirement system for deputies, dispatchers and detention officers – and is now starting to reap the benefits in the form of lower interest payments.
County Finance Director Maryn Belling reported to the Board of Supervisors last week that the county’s pension fund debt is now fully funded – thanks to a decision to sell some $16 million in bonds to pay off the debt and reduce interest payments.
Supervisor Woody Cline said, “that was a really good lick we did on that.”
“We really cut down the mountain,” said Belling.
The county’s debt to the pension funds had ballooned after the last recession – forcing the county to make millions in extra payments. At one point, the assorted pension funds had only about half the money they needed to pay anticipated retirement benefits for both current deputies and retirees.
The money from about $16 million in bond sales paid off the bulk of that debt – and enabled the county to lock in lower interest rates. Since the bond sale in 2020, other interest rates have climbed sharply.
Belling reported on the status of each of the retirement funds, which represents money the county has invested with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System:
- Sheriff’s Office: $24 million, which is now 103% funded.
- Jail staff: $9.4 million, which is now 113% funded.
- Dispatchers: $2.5 million, which is now 114% funded.
The annual report from the accounting firm of Foster and Foster noted that’s a big improvement – despite a challenging year for the retirement fund.
In 2022, the report noted that the rate of return on investments was 7% instead of the projected 7.3%. Moreover, inflation forced higher than anticipated cost-of-living adjustments for retirees and higher than anticipated raises for staff.
“The significant loss realized this year will, in the absence of other gains, put upward pressure on the contribution rate next year,” the analysts concluded.
The pension fund debt dates back to the aftermath of the 2009 recession, when the value of the statewide retirement fund’s investments fell sharply – much more than the separate statewide public employee retirement system. The problem was compounded by policies that distributed big investment gains from previous years as higher monthly payments for retirees. By the time the smoke cleared, the statewide fund was $12 billion short of what it needed to pay promised benefits.
Voters approved a change in some of the formulas for new officers, but courts ruled the system couldn’t change the formulas for people already employed or retired. Cities and counties across the state have been making extra payments to the fund in the past few years – including $1.6 billion in added payments in 2021. The extra payments have closed the gap and improved investment returns have stabilized the fund.
In other action at it’s Feb. 7 meeting the Board of Supervisors:
• Agreed to pay Southwest Gas Corporation and Arizona Public Service $111,490 in federal grant funding to help low-income county residents and seniors weatherize their homes to lower their electric bills.
• Agreed to pay BMS CAT an extra $76,000 for work rehabilitating a home in Payson, due to unanticipated problems. The federal community block grant money is intended to help keep low-income residents – and seniors – in their homes.
• Agreed to pay the Gila County Gem and Mineral Society $2,000 to help stage gem and mineral shows in both north and south county with grant money intended to foster economic development. The annual rock shows remain a reliable tourist draw.
