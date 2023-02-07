Gila County’s putting the final polish on a plan to streamline its system for issuing permits for everything from restaurant food handler cards to septic system upgrades.
The changes could result in an increase in fees for “high risk” operations like restaurants – which handle lots of fresh food and dish it up to lots of people. But it could reduce paperwork and permit costs for lots of other businesses, Assistant County Manager Michael O’Driscoll told the board of supervisors at a study session on Jan 24.
However, the fee schedule presented in the staff report mostly featured big increases in proposed fees.. Restaurants that had been paying $220, would end up paying $300 – a 36% increase. In other cases, the fee went from $90 to $200 – a 122% increase. In a relative handful of cases, fees will decrease if the board ultimately adopts the new fee schedule. One set of fees went from $340 to $250 – a 32% decrease.
Still, combining the 20 existing inspection and permitting fees for environmental quality issues into four basic risk levels should reduce paperwork and make things less confusing for business owners, said County Health Director Josh Beck.
O’Driscoll said the new public health and environmental ordinance will not be “reinventing the wheel” because it simply combines the regulatory agreements with the state department of health services and state department of environmental quality.
“We’ve shrunk it down to four types of food permits based on the risk – with additional permits for temporary events,” he said.
Beck said that compared to other counties the new fees “are not the highest and not the lowest. Hotels and restaurants are going to have much clearer invoice – a lot of people will see fewer fees because they’re not paying multiple fees. Establishments with a higher risk might be seeing more.”
Beck noted that the health department collected $416,500 in revenue from fees for permits and inspections. However, the county spent $502,000 conducting the inspections and issuing the permits. If you include the administrative overhead – the county’s probably spending $150,000 more on the inspections and permits than it’s collecting in fees, he estimated.
Jake Garrett, head of the county’s wastewater division, said the main change in his department would involve boosting the hourly rate for an inspector’s time from $50 to $75 per hour – which he said more closely reflects the actual cost. That’s a 50% increase. Assorted other fees increased as well – like the fee for a soil test rising from $150 to $225 – a 33% increase.
“This was an adventure to merge the wastewater fees into the environmental health document. It was a good thing to do. Let’s leave it at that.”
The main point of discussion for the supervisors centered on whether the county could waive or reduce fees for non-profit organizations – like food banks, homeless shelters or other businesses that provide food and services for people as donations or charity.
A representative of the Gila County Attorney’s Office said that the state constitution’s “gift clause” bars the county from offering anything of value that could be considered a gift. The county can only waive fees or provide something of value if the “gift” has a public purpose – and the county receives some direct benefit of equal value in return.
“It would be difficult for the county to show there was some kind of direct benefit that was not disproportionate unless there was a guarantee from the entity getting the reduced fee of a return. Some of the cases before the Supreme Court held that a projected increase in tax revenue does not count – or a generalized economic benefit,” he said.
This frustrated Supervisor Woody Cline – who wanted to figure out some way to waive or reduce fees for non-profits providing a public service. “When it comes to these fees – is there something from the state that tells us how much we have to charge? That gift clause is one that keeps on giving – and it irritates the hell out of me,” he said.
O’Driscoll replied, “we’ll come up with a solution when we come back next time – this is the last sticking point before we bring it back in front of the board.”
Overall, the supervisors appeared satisfied with the new, mostly higher fees.
“If you tell me we’re heading in the right direction with this, I’m good,” said Cline to Garrett after the presentation on wastewater fees.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said, “I appreciate you guys working on updating policies to make them easier to read and easier to understand – so everybody’s on the same page and just trying to make it function better.”
