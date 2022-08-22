Gila County has reported at least one case of monkeypox, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

So far Arizona has reported 163 cases of monkeypox, but no deaths. Health officials say the mortality rate from the close relative of smallpox is somewhere between 1% and 5%. Cases have been reported in Gila, Maricopa Pinal and Pima counties, according to state data.

Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com

