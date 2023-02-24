Gila County hopes to round up $610,000 to help low-income residents rehab their homes.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved the application to the Arizona Housing Department, which administers grant programs for the department of federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The grant application says the county would match the grant with $90,000 from Arizona Public Service, and $120,000 from other sources.
The money would help low-income residents stay in their homes by funding major repairs – including roofing, electrical, plumbing and structural fixes. Recipients would be elderly, disabled, families with children or people who qualify as “extremely” low income. The area median income (AMI) in Gila County ranges from $36,000 for a single person to $52,000 for a family of four. People who could qualify for assistance could make anywhere from 40% to 80% of the AMI.
“If funding is awarded, the Housing Services Program will be able to provide services in the form of single-family homeowner rehabilitation to six eligible citizens residing in Gila County who are currently on the waiting list” said Lisa Wilckens, fiscal services manager.
The county would pocket $40,000 from the grant to cover its overhead costs.
Arizona is currently at least 270,000 housing units short of the current demand – which has fed a big increase in home and rental costs, according to the state housing department.
Arizona ranks as the fourth worst state in the nation when it comes to affordable housing, according to a January report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The state has just 26 available rentals for every 100 low-income households. Only Nevada, California and Oregon did worse.
The housing shortage has mostly hit the “extremely low income” households – which includes 30% of seniors. About 18% of these very low income households have at least one disabled member.
Statewide, the average cost of an 800 square foot rental unit is now $1,400 per month – an increase of $200 in the past year. Maricopa County reported 5,100 homeless people in the county – an increase of 4,000 in just one year.
The increase in homelessness coincides with the expiration of a pandemic-era freeze on evictions.
Several factors have made the crisis worse. Every day, Arizona adds about 200 new residents. Half of the state’s workers make less than $15 an hour – but it would require a wage of $23 an hour to afford a two-bedroom house. The problem’s especially acute in rural areas, with lower wages, higher levels of unemployment and competition for housing units from second-home owner, investors, and vocational rental units.
A Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies found that 41% of rural residents pay more than 30% of their income for housing and 21% pay at least half of their income.
The housing boom in the past years has added to the problem. The average home for sale in Payson costs $474,500 – or about $279 per square foot. That’s an increase of 8% in the past year, according to the real estate sales website Rocket Homes. The cost of an entry-level, one bedroom home has jumped 32% to $211,000, according to the website. The average two-bedroom home has risen to $315,000. By contrast, the price of bigger homes – with four or five bedrooms – has actually declined.
The site says the number of homes for sale in Payson has increased by 9% in the past year – to 75. However, only 16 of those are one or two bedrooms.
