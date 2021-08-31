Gila County has re-upped an ambitious campaign to boost breastfeeding rates among mothers.
Breastfeeding offers a host of benefits to both infants and their mothers, but only about 74% of U.S. mothers breastfeed at all and only about 42% keep it up for six months — as recommended by doctors. The U.S. ranks about 26th among industrialized nations in breastfeeding rates.
Arizona’s doing a bit better — with 84% of mothers breastfeeding for at least a portion of that first six months.
Fortunately, a concerted state and federal effort has boosted breastfeeding rates in the U.S. in the past decade.
Gila County has helped drive that increase through its operation of its federally funded contract with the state health department to continue its Women Infants and Children (WIC) program. The contract provides the county health department with about $24.61 per client, with the state pocketing another $10 for its statewide efforts.
The program targets low-income families where breastfeeding rates are often much lower.
Breastfeeding offers tremendous benefits for both mothers and infants, aside from the much lower cost compared to relying on baby formula.
Studies show that breastfed babies have reduced rates of asthma, obesity, diabetes, food allergies, respiratory disease, ear infections, sudden infant death syndrome and gastrointestinal infections. Some of these benefits persist for years.
Breastfeeding mothers have lower rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, ovarian cancer and breast cancer.
Mothers who breastfeed lose pregnancy weight more quickly. Breastfeeding also helps the uterus return to its normal size more quickly and reduces postpartum bleeding. Moreover, many women report a deeper sense of connection and satisfaction in their relationship to their infant.
“Breastfeeding provides unmatched health benefits for babies and mothers,” said Dr. Ruth Petersen, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity. “It is the clinical gold standard for infant feeding and nutrition, with breast milk uniquely tailored to meet the health needs of a growing baby. We must do more to create supportive and safe environments for mothers who choose to breastfeed.”
