We don’t need no stinking groundwater management in Gila County.
On this point, the Gila County Board of Supervisors seems to agree.
The 20-year drought has prompted many rural towns and counties to seek greater control over their groundwater — as the federal government rations the Colorado River and giant mining and farming operations drain the water table in rural areas.
But Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen this week said that after attending one meeting with a group trying to line up support for groundwater management in rural counties — he’s had enough.
He said he attended a workshop staged by the Rural Groundwater Action Plan.
“There are people pushing for rural management areas as an option for counties,” said Christensen. “If they do get that pushed through — which doesn’t look likely — it gives each county an opportunity to institute a groundwater management area. That’s something we would not need in Gila County. Anyone who has a well ends up being scrutinized and meters put on these wells. I guess I understand what the premise is when someone is pumping excessive amounts, but I don’t think that happens in Gila County. It just seems to not be the right fit for me.”
Supervisor Tim Humphrey, who represents Star Valley, Young and Tonto Basin, agreed. “I can guarantee I won’t be attending. Sounds like a good way to restart the Pleasant Valley War right there,” he joked in reference to a range war that pitted ranching families against one another in Young — ultimately claiming more than 50 lives.
Gila County actually faces some significant water issues, especially in the unincorporated territory.
For instance, Pine and Strawberry are currently laboring under a building freeze because the water improvement district can’t pump enough water to supply the community of about 3,000 people. The district’s network of shallow wells is going dry, thanks to overuse and two decades of severe drought. The costly deep wells the district has drilled have proven disappointing, partly because of high sand content in the deep aquifer.
Payson avoided the same trap by first imposing aggressive water conservation measures — and then by spending nearly 20 years lobbying for and then building a $50 million system to augment its groundwater supplies with 3,000 acre-feet of water piped in every year from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Rim. Pine didn’t buy into that system and now faces a critical water shortage, with no solution in sight.
Moreover, the mining industry in southern Gila County also poses water challenges — especially the Resolution Copper Mine. Mining operations can afford to drill deep wells and use a lot of water, which means they could drain or contaminate whole aquifers — making it impossible to develop whole regions.
That is what’s already happening in many other rural areas of the state, where corporate farming operations have drilled deep, high-capacity wells that have drained the underground water supplies. Homeowners and ranchers either find their wells going dry — or can’t compete when it comes to developing new water supplies from those deep wells.
The urban counties of Pinal, Pima and Maricopa and portions of Yavapai and Santa Cruz counties all created groundwater management plans 42 years ago as a condition of receiving water from the Colorado River through the $5 billion Central Arizona Project. This means that major new developments must prove they have a 100-year water supply before building. Those urban counties have used a portion of their Colorado River allotment to recharge their water tables — giving them a cushion during times of drought. Payson’s doing the same thing with its C.C. Cragin water.
However, the rural areas of the state not receiving Colorado River water were excluded from the state’s groundwater management laws. This means anyone who drills a well in those areas can pump as much water as they like.
Mohave County is a prime example of what can happen. Kingman’s close to the Colorado River, but has no rights to water from the river. Instead, it relies on groundwater. Farming operations from California and even Saudi Arabia have planted thirsty pistachio groves in the bone-dry desert, relying on high-capacity groundwater wells. Many of those new wells can pull 3,500 gallons of water a minute out of ancient aquifers that cannot recharge. No one’s even sure how much water those wells are pulling in Mohave County. One estimate suggests that the 10% of the land under cultivation is using 35,000 acre-feet annually — about five times what the 33,000 residents of Kingman use annually.
Advocates for groundwater management have introduced bills every year to give rural counties some authority to monitor and regulate groundwater pumping. The bills rarely get as far as a floor vote. However, this issue has gained new urgency due to the drought, the rationing of Colorado River water and alarm in rural counties about plunging water tables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!