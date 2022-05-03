At its April 26 work session, the Gila County Board of Supervisors heard about $8 million in facilities capital improvements for fiscal year 2022-23.
While not on the list, the new Tommie Cline Martin Gila County Complex in Payson already needs a slight remodel — the public cannot access the supervisors’ offices or that of the county manager without either going through the main meeting room or through one of the other offices. Assistant county manager Homero Vela told the board that glitch is being addressed.
The $8 million in projects include seven remodels with a price tag of $4.8 million; two parking lot replacements or improvements, $168,000; and eight infrastructure projects, $2.9 million.
Projects proposed for northern Gila County:
• Building for Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $100,000 — to be used as a new scale house and attendant building. Currently, the facility at the landfill has no running water, so no toilet facilities — staff must use a portable toilet — and the building is essentially falling apart, according to Joseph Dickison, director of county facilities. He said this project was not a high priority, but District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen said it should be given a high priority.
• Payson courthouse and chamber remodel (old courthouse), $1.5 million — the remodel would provide better security and more efficient use of space for court employees. District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline said he believed the sheriff’s facilities in Payson were more in need of a remodel than the courthouse. “The jail remodel was supposed to be included in the $10 million bond, but the money had to be spent elsewhere,” he said.
“Things that have to be done, must be done,” said District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey.
• Payson courthouse roof replacement, $70,000 — the roof has degraded and is 43 years old.
• Payson Administration Building Remodel (E. Hwy. 260 site), $150,000 — remodel offices to provide a one-stop shop for building permits and other requirements to build in the unincorporated areas of the county.
• Young (Pleasant Valley) Veterans Retreat, $1 million — The purpose of the facility is to reunite families with their veteran family members; the project will include renovations to existing structures and demolition of some structures to be replaced with new ones; there will be family friendly amenities to include BBQ areas, hiking trails and activities; the project is organized into phases. Phase 1: remodel administration building; remodel two ranger cabins; add two new modular buildings; create ceremonial flag ground; children’s playground; hiking trails.
• GCSO Payson Jail Remodel, $1.5 million — remodel Payson Jail for more efficient use of space and security upgrades. The plans don’t include remodeling the holding cells, Dickison said.
Cline asked if the remodel included adding a kitchen, as there was a concern at one time about having to bring food in for the prisoners. Dickison said the plan does not include a full kitchen.
Cline also expressed concerns about the liability issues the county could face due to the condition of the jail in Payson.
“The jail is important,” said Humphrey.
“The GCSO was to have been provided money (for the remodel) from the bond and it was spent elsewhere. We need to make it a safer place,” said Christensen.
