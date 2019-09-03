Jeff McClure has seen his share of action over the past 17 years as a Sheriff’s deputy: more than a decade spent working the night shift for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office patrolling Gila Bend, apprehending border-crossers and arresting smugglers backpacking bales of marijuana from Mexico.
McClure’s home in Young became more than a weekend refuge for his days off: in 2014 he brought his training and expertise to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, patrolling Young; serving and protecting fellow Rim Country residents.
For a sheriff’s deputy, Pleasant Valley isn’t always the bucolic beat the peaceful name might suggest. McClure’s life-saving actions during a winter snowstorm brought commendation from Gila County’s Board of Supervisors — which, in turn earned recognition last week from U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar, who made a special visit to Young to meet and congratulate Deputy McClure.
While the congressional certificate is an honor (“for outstanding service and lasting contributions to the Gila County residents”) there’s a lot more to the March 13 story.
Just ask Deputy McClure:
“It was about eight at night when I was dispatched for a welfare check. A woman could not reach her father, an older man. On the phone earlier that day he spoke of feeling tired and unwell, told her he had fallen several times. He was cold, too, and unable to start the woodstove in his cabin. He lives about six miles up Forest Road 200, and the trail back to his cabin is very rough. And, of course, unplowed. I arrive and saw no footprints in the fresh snow around his cabin, no answer when I knocked at his door and shouted his name. His daughter had given me the OK to break in, if necessary. One swing with the sledgehammer popped the lock, and soon as that door swung open, my eyes stung from the fumes of a propane stove he was using to heat his tiny one-room cabin. He was on his hands and knees, head down, and unresponsive — but I felt a weak pulse, got him in a bear hug and dragged him outside. I yelled ‘breathe, breath!’ and he began to inhale — but shallow and raspy. I’ve seen carbon monoxide poisoning cases many times over the years, so I recognized the symptoms, called-in a medical airlift, and the helicopter arrived from Payson within 15 minutes. I helped him into my truck; then as I backed out, my truck sunk to the axles in 10 inches of snow, that was covering soupy mud beneath. The flight crew was able to land about 75 yards away. They brought a stretcher and got him strapped-in and on oxygen, and we carried him to the chopper for airlift to an emergency room in the Valley.”
The good news? The gentleman recovered from carbon monoxide poisoning, and was reunited with his anxious daughter. But the night was far from over for Deputy McClure.
“Now I’m stuck at his cabin, my truck sunk to the axle. It’s equipped with a front-end winch — and I tried hooking that to a tree, but no luck. We have a ‘deuce-and-a-half’ at the Gila County yard in Young — and Reserve Deputy Bob Benne was willing to drive out to help — but when he arrived, that vehicle sank into the snow and mud, too! Now it’s about midnight, and my boss, Sgt. Dennis Newman, arrives with a side-by-side equipped with ‘snow-cat’ treads to get us out of there. I’m exhausted. I’m brain-dead. All I wanted to do was crawl into that side-by-side and get home. He suggested a different way to position the winch, and that gave just enough upward and forward momentum to get the truck out. I think I finally got home around 2 a.m.”
Deputy McClure bought property in Young to escape the heat after a decade of patrolling Gila Bend; he quickly grew to love the seclusion and quiet of life in the mountains surrounding Pleasant Valley. Off-hours are spent exploring rugged outback terrain of Naeglin Canyon in his custom ’92 Ford Bronco, a work-in-progress rock-crawler with a six-inch lifted suspension and 37-inch tires — soon to have a rugged Chevrolet LS drive train installed.
“I love four-wheeling, I love playing in this stuff — but this winter I learned several things — like just how wonderful snow chains can be. Years ago I lived in Alaska, would you believe I never had snow chains there? I have ’em now!
