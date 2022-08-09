Little

After more than 35 years of service in the Gila County courts, Dorothy Little is retiring as Payson Justice of the Peace as of Sept. 30, 2022.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors Aug. 2 accepted the resignation of Dorothy Little, Payson Justice of the Peace. She gave notice of her resignation in writing to the chair of the Gila County Board of Supervisors on July 5, to be effective as of Sept. 30, 2022.

In her resignation letter, Little said she was resigning due to recently passed legislation regarding retirement and pension funds for elected officials. She said she found it in her best interest to retire early.

