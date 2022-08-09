The Gila County Board of Supervisors Aug. 2 accepted the resignation of Dorothy Little, Payson Justice of the Peace. She gave notice of her resignation in writing to the chair of the Gila County Board of Supervisors on July 5, to be effective as of Sept. 30, 2022.
In her resignation letter, Little said she was resigning due to recently passed legislation regarding retirement and pension funds for elected officials. She said she found it in her best interest to retire early.
Little recommended Judge Pro-tempore Donny Garvin as her replacement.
“I have been training him as a judicial officer for over two years, he is qualified and has experience for this position,” she wrote.
Little is the presiding Justice of the Peace as well as the Payson and Star Valley Magistrate. She began her court career in 1987, serving as court manager and Justice of the Peace Pro-tem from 1991 to December 2004, when she began serving as Payson Justice of the Peace and Presiding Magistrate for the Town of Payson. The Star Valley Magistrate Court opened in November 2005. Little is the First Magistrate for the Town. She has served on numerous committees for the Arizona Supreme Court and is currently serving on the Arizona Judicial Council.
Little is a member of the National Judges Association, Arizona Magistrates Association, Arizona Justice of the Peace Association, and serves as the Immediate Past President of the Association.
State statute requires the Gila County Board of Supervisors to fill any vacancy in the county or precinct offices occurring during an unexpired term.
Accepting Little’s recommendation, the BOS appointed Garvin to her remaining term of Oct. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.
The Roundup hopes to run a feature detailing Little’s remarkable career in Rim Country in a future edition.
