Tim Humphrey, Dist. 2 supervisor, protested two items on the Gila County Board of Supervisors’ June 7 agenda. The issues: appointing county manager James Menlove clerk of the Board of Supervisors and board approval of Economic Development Grants to non-profit corporations.
Since April 2013, Marian Sheppard has been clerk of the board. She retired on June 2.
Per state statute, the board needs to appoint a clerk to fill the vacancy created by Sheppard’s retirement.
The county’s administrative team recommended that James Menlove, county manager, be appointed as the clerk of the board effective immediately.
Humphrey said he had a problem with the matter coming to the board with no discussion.
Steve Christensen, Dist. 1 supervisor, also expressed concerns about Menlove taking on the clerk position.
Christensen asked if there were other options for Menlove’s appointment. Menlove said the appointment could be as interim, but the decision was the board’s.
“Missy Henderson has worked closely with Marian Sheppard,” Christensen said.
Menlove said she can be considered for the job.
“I have seen Marian Sheppard do her job, sometimes late into the night. I would like to see a work session for a closer look at the big picture,” Humphrey said.
Menlove said the appointment could have a temporary status. He also pointed out the state statutes require a county board of supervisors to have an official clerk of the board, adding several other counties have the manager as clerk.
It was suggested Henderson be appointed acting clerk with the salary and benefits paid the official clerk.
“We’re going backwards if we do this,” said Woody Cline, Dist. 3 supervisor.
“Menlove’s plate is full. We should post the opening. It’s not good to bring back a retiree on a contract (basis — as was suggested at one point in the discussion). I’m in favor of doing what we need to do, but also posting (the opening),” Cline said.
“We are required to appoint an interim,” Christensen said.
“If we have to appoint (a clerk of the board) for state requirements, I will move to appoint James Menlove interim (clerk), effective immediately, until a pending work session,” Humphrey said.
The motion was approved by Humphrey and Cline, with Christensen voting against it.
Economic Development
GrantsThe issue of Economic Development Grants was on the consent agenda, but Humphrey asked to remove it for discussion.
Requesting Constituent Funds (Economic Development Grants) were:
Dist. 1 — Payson Christian Clinic, $5,000 for assistance in covering lab charges for uninsured or underinsured patients; Payson Pioneer Cemetery, $5,000, for road repair in the cemetery — safety hazard; Kaitie’s Closet, $1,000, to provide new clothing for marginalized children.
Dist. 2: Veterans Helping Veterans, $2,500 for support services and emergency aid for local Gila County veterans.
Dist. 3: Veterans Helping Veterans, $2,500 for support services and emergency aid for local Gila County veterans; Hayden-Winkelman Little League, $350 to upgrade facilities at Little League Park.
“Allocation of economic development funds should be between the supervisor and their constituents. I am against the whole board deciding how these funds should be spent,” Humphrey said.
Christensen said he does not want any liability on himself if there is a protest to an allocation and possible legal action.
“We’ve had several discussions on this in the past and we also had a policy in the past about gifting, helping, economic development and constituent funds,” Cline said.
“I did not like constituent funds when I first ran for this office, but I’ve discovered they have been really useful.”
Humphrey said the board needed to have a work session on the matter. Adding when the board only has three members, they cannot talk to one another — in person; by phone; or email — without violating the open meeting law as two members make a quorum. Issues that raise a lot of questions, such as Menlove’s appointment as clerk of board and economic/constituent fund allocations, need to be put on a work session agenda so the questions can be answered.
The allocations requested were approved.
How was Menlove appointed if a majority of the Board disapproved?
