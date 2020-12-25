To fill the vacant District 1 Gila County supervisor seat following the recent death of Tommie Martin, there will be no solicitation of formal letters of interest, according to James Menlove, county manager.
However, any Rim Country Republican interested in being considered to the appointment may contact either District 2 Supervisor Tim Humphrey or District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline. Additionally, interest may be made known to someone in the BOS office, Menlove said.
He continued, by statute, “The board of supervisors shall appoint a person of the same political party (Republican) as the person vacating the office to fill the portion of the term until the next regular general election (2022).”
Also, by statute, “The remaining supervisors, together with the clerk of the board of supervisors, shall fill the vacancy by appointment of a resident of the district in which the vacancy occurred.”
Menlove said the recently concluded primary and general elections have absolutely no relation to, or impact on, who may be appointed to fill the vacant position.
He said the Gila County Board of Supervisors plan to have an executive session at the next regular board meeting on Jan. 5, 2021, to discuss the vacant position. The Board of Supervisors and Clerk of the Board of Supervisors may take action to appoint a replacement on that date or to defer the decision to a future BOS meeting.
