Every 10 years, the nationwide census cements population counts for Gila County, the state of Arizona and the nation. Increases and decreases in population can reshape political district boundaries; they can even add or subtract from a state’s delegation to the U.S. Congress.
Will Gila County’s three districts remain the same or be re-drawn? Apply before Sept. 3 if you’d like to be involved in the volunteer redistricting advisory committee.
If you’re unfamiliar with our county’s district maps and precincts, explore gilacountyaz.gov/government/elections/maps.php.
The Board of Supervisors will appoint a citizen advisory committee this fall to begin redistricting to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of the population in voting districts.
Gila County residents interested in applying to serve on the volunteer committee will need to submit their letter of interest and the self-disclosure form. The letter of interest and self-disclosure form can be emailed or dropped off to your district’s county supervisor explaining why you are enthused to be serve, listing your areas of expertise — and what qualifies you to serve on the committee, along with any additional information the supervisors should consider in their selection process. The Redistricting Advisory Committee application information and self-disclosure form is available as a download from gilacountyaz.gov. Deadline to apply is Sept. 3.
The Board of Supervisors plans to announce committee appointments at its meeting Sept. 21. Interested applicants who have questions are welcome to call District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen, 928-474-7100; District 2 Supervisor Tim R. Humphrey, 928-402-8753; or District 3 Supervisor Woody Cline, 928-402-8511.
