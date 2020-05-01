Gila County Assessor Joe Williams announced that appointments are needed for all in-person services starting Monday, April 27. He encourages property owners and residents to use email, phone or the Gila County website to conduct business with the Gila County Assessor’s Office.
"The health and well-being of our employees and the public is our number one priority," Williams said.
"We join all other Arizona County Assessing Offices and Gila County agencies by transitioning to a temporary Appointment Only service due to the continuing COVID-19 situation. Our office will continue to fully serve the public during this time.”
Gila County property owners and residents can do the following instead of visiting the assessor's office:
• Visit the website at https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/assessor/ to look up parcels, maps, download and complete important forms, and much more.
• Call 928-402-8714 and receive help by phone with questions.
• Appointments will be scheduled when an issue cannot be resolved electronically or over the phone. To make an appointment in Payson, call 928 472-7973. To make an appointment in Globe, call 928 402-8714.
By adhering to social distancing and health guidelines, we are hoping to do our part in “slowing the spread” and ensure everyone's health and well-being, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!