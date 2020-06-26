The Gila County Board of Supervisors June 23 work session included a discussion of the AZ Cares funds allocated to the county.
The Arizona Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (AZ CARES) Act provided funding from the federal government to the state and entities with a population over 500,000, said Mary Springer, director of finance for the county, who made the presentation.
Smaller jurisdictions have received an allocation from the state through the AZ CARES Act based on population and per capita. Gila County is receiving $2.96 million, however, its COVID-19 response cost $9.4 million.
The funds were not just “handed over” to the county, Springer said. Instead, a formal grant application had to be made.
She said the funds are to provide for reimbursement of health and emergency management, sheriff’s office patrol and dispatch, actual salary and employee-related expenses. The county’s application had to explain how the funds will be used and what activities would be or were accomplished.
The county’s COVID-19 expenses included: health department, emergency management, sheriff’s office, and dispatch.
Among the tasks health services/emergency management has taken on include case investigations and management, contact tracing, public information and warning, locating and purchasing PPE and supplies and public call center management.
The sheriff’s office is enforcing executive orders, conducting welfare checks for unreachable COVID-19 patients/contacts; collecting data on positive cases to warn responders and having dispatchers screen all callers for COVID-19 related symptoms.
The board of supervisors must determine the priorities for the funding distribution.
The BOS also heard from John Wisner, chief of the Hellsgate Fire District, and Robert Lockhart, chief of the Christopher-Kohls Fire District. Both complained about the lack of COVID-19 response funds coming to rural fire districts serving residents in unincorporated areas of the county.
“The fire districts serve about 24,000 of the county’s 54,000 residents. We believe the fire districts should receive funds for (COVID-19) services provided,” Wisner said.
He asked the county supervisors to consider allocating some of $2.96 million AZ CARES money to the fire districts in the unincorporated communities. Wisner added from his review of the AZ CARES rules, they seem quite liberal, so directing some money to the fire districts would not be out of line.
Lockhart suggested the county either lobby for more money from the state or reconsider the planned allocation.
“The Fire Chiefs Association is working directly with the governor’s office to receive direct funding from AZ CARES according to John Flynn,” said County Manager James Menlove. Flynn serves as the executive director for the Arizona Fire District Association and as a lobbyist for the Arizona Fire Chiefs Association and other fire district and municipal clients.
Menlove said he would like to keep the money for the health department and public safety costs of the county. He then recommended that the county pursue means to help the fire districts, working with the Fire Chiefs Association, the County Supervisors Association, the governor’s office, and the area’s representatives in the state legislature.
The supervisors plan to revisit the matter in August after projected response costs and lost revenue numbers have a firmer base. Menlove pointed out they are only working with a month’s worth of data.
