COVID-19 has made toilet paper a daily conversation topic and social media meme; and for the past month local stores have scrambled to keep wet wipes, towelettes and disposable disinfectant sheets stocked on shelves.
So, long as we’re on the topic — do you think those products are all flushable?
“Now people are buying these disposable disinfectant cloths in larger quantities — and many items you’ll see labeled and marketed as “flushable” definitely should not be disposed of down the toilet, especially here in Payson and Rim Country where septic systems are common,” said Gila County’s Wastewater Manager Jake Garrett.
“Toilets and septic systems are designed for human waste and paper tissue that easily disintegrates in water — so this temporary shortage of toilet paper gives us all a timely reminder that a septic system can be expensive to maintain or rebuild, if its not used correctly.”
He went on to say, “These items are no more flushable than cigarette butts. An old Navy vet once told me “Nothing goes into the head unless you ate it first. I’d say other than biodegradable, septic safe toilet paper.”
Garrett is a member the Arizona Onsite Water Reclamation Association (AZOWRA), a professional group for those across Arizona that work at safeguarding municipal water supplies and improving onsite wastewater treatment. AZOWRA “is urging toilet paper-strapped residents to think twice before flushing other materials down their commodes. That goes for paper towels, tissues, napkins and supposedly flushable wipes. As the supply of toilet paper and paper goods has become stressed, there is a temptation to purchase and incorporate disposal diapers, pet piddle pads and paper towels cut up to be used as toilet paper.”
Simply being labeled “flushable” or “safe for septic systems” doesn’t assure the product truly is; and sending something down the drain doesn’t mean it’s gone forever. AZOWRA has a simple test for flush ability — place the item (toilet paper or something else) in a quart jar filled with water and lidded. Then shake the jar vigorously and if it doesn’t break down let it set overnight and shake again. At this point what you see is what you can expect in your septic tank. Make your judgment accordingly.
Many first-time homeowners have learned that flushing items down the toilet can be an expensive mistake for a property owner; items that don’t break down as they flow through plumbing get caught and block pipes.
Disposable wipes are a convenient and easy-to-use product, but many people dispose of them incorrectly. Non-flushable products such as baby wipes, wet wipes and disinfectant wipes are for your trash can only. Even those wipes marked as “safe” to wash down the toilet can block the passage of water and other materials.
The same rule applies if you’re on a municipal sewer. Those wet wipes that do flow through, create problems once they hit the sewage treatment plant, where these fibrous wipes can damage and overheat industrial grade pumps — costly to repair.
Your garbage can is the place for baby wipes (and diapers, of course); hand towelettes, makeup remover wipes, disinfecting wipes; cotton swabs, rags/towels, food wrappers, cigarette butts, disposable cleaning supplies, food, rubber gloves, dental floss, facial tissue, and medication. In brief: if it’s not human waste or toilet paper, it shouldn’t get flushed down the toilet.
What’s the worst that could happen?
Blocked pipes can cause a messy overflow when sewage backs up into your home or business. Higher volume overflows contaminate surface water and groundwater — risking health and public health safety.
Garrett is among lead authors of a 15-page homeowners manual that’s available free as a download from gilacountyaz.gov or pick up a nice, glossy, printed booklet at Gila County Community Development offices in Payson and Globe, subtitled “Septic Systems 101, How Your Septic System Works, How to Care For & Maintain It, Extend Its Useful Life, And Save You Money!”
“Most of us are conscientious about the care and maintenance of our vehicles. Oil and filter changes plus other periodic inspections help protect the investment. Similarly, our onsite wastewater system represents a significant part of the investment in our property.
Garrett said, “If you don’t have a septic system you cannot live there. It is the basis for everything.”
“This system may be our most overlooked and undervalued utility,” begins the guide.
“A properly designed, installed and maintained onsite system can be expected to provide many years of service. However, lack of proper care and maintenance and/or abuse of the system can result in problems or premature failure. Repairs can be expensive ... and replacement could cost as much as a new automobile. Be aware: a malfunctioning or inadequate septic system can negatively affect your property’s value and could pose legal liability consequences ... installing a new conventional septic system can cost from $8,000 to $10,000. Alternative systems may cost in the range of $15,000 to $30,000 or more.”
Use your garbage
Toilet training is a toddler’s rite of passage and toilets understandably fascinate kids. It’s important to teach kids not to mistake the toilet for a trash can. And when it comes to kitchen sink garbage disposals — use that in moderation, as well — use a drain screen to catch excess food and prevent items from going down the drain and through the sanitary sewer system. Never pour grease, cooking oil or fat down the drain.
What not to flush
Baby wipes — even those labeled as flushable. These don’t disintegrate as quickly or thoroughly as toilet paper does — instead, accumulating, eventually cause plumbing issues.
Q-tips, cotton balls, cotton pads, and menstrual products (tampons, pads, etc.); especially the latter — which are designed to absorb liquid, not break down within water, and they expand when you flush them. Other items commonly fished out of pipes by plumbers range from diapers and condoms to dental floss, cigarette butts, hair and gum.
Cat litter? Even when it’s labeled as flushable, don’t. Toilets and pipes definitely aren’t designed for cat litter.
And medication? Again, no. Over-the-counter and prescription medications can cause toxic environmental effects — and should be deposited at the local police department, not the garbage or flushed.
Questions?
Read more at https://www.azowra.org/
