Did you know Gila County kids, ages 5 through 18, can choose from numerous 4-H Clubs with activities ranging from Cloverbuds (youth 5 to 7 years of age), archery, chess, outdoor adventures in Payson to dog training skills and horsemanship in Tonto Basin? 4-H is most famous for coaching kids to raise livestock and learn agriculture skills — and here in Gila County the program has expanded in many exciting directions for children and teens.
Open enrollment for 4-H continues this month; some clubs are currently meeting, with others set to begin after the New Year. Read more, enroll, or scroll the map of local clubs and contacts at extension.arizona.edu/4h/gila.
To get your kids involved in 4-H visit the website extension.arizona.edu/4h/gila, choose a project or club that sounds interesting, contact the club leader and ask for details or to join. Enrollees pay a program fee to the club leader and fill out paperwork specific to that club. After contacting a club, enroll online at 4Honline. For more information call Renee Carstens at 928-978-8511.
Northern Gila County 4-H Clubs:
• Rim Country Dead Shots Archery: Participants learn archery techniques focused on safety and proper shooting form with bow-and-arrow. Practices include field and 3-D archery. The club meets in the evening, on the first Thursday and third Monday each month at the Jim Jones Shooting Range.
• Central Gila County 4-H Community Club brings the 4-H community together. Meetings provide information, lessons and hands-on learning opportunities for all Central Gila County 4-H Club members. The CGC 4-H Leaders Council provides administrative and advisory support for the Central Gila County Youth Leaders Council. The youth council facilitates these club meetings. Specific clubs in Tonto Basin focus on youth activities ranging from horse skills to dog training, cooking, photography, mechanics, jewelry, and leadership development; the Cloverbuds group is for those 5 to 7 years; the large stock members raise steer, swine, goats and lambs; and the small stock group raises rabbits, cavies, chickens.
• High Flyin’ Hooves group offers horse and dog projects with hands-on learning opportunities in both projects.
• Northern Gila County Livestock is geared toward livestock, both large and small, providing opportunities for leadership development through hands-on learning working with livestock projects.
• Tonto Basin Livestock & Youth Development allows youth to participate in multiple projects. Meetings begin in February and continue spring and summer, ending with the Gila County Fair. Some focus on large livestock (goats, sheep, swine, cattle, both beef and dairy animals); or small stock (rabbits, cavy and poultry).
• Youth Development projects can range from cooking, cake decorating and food preservation to leather craft, arts and crafts, jewelry, fishing, sewing and even photography.
• Cloverbuds: Youth from 5 to 7 years old can enroll in Cloverbuds to explore and learn about 4-H. Activities will include many activities that explore agriculture and various 4-H projects.
Southern Gila County 4-H Clubs:
• Globe Woodchucks: Woodworking, tool safety and building birdhouses, furniture and more.
• Copper Cookers: Basic cooking and kitchen safety while making butter, ice cream, jelly, jams, and cookies.
• Southern Gila County Kayakers: Paddling skills and kayak safety.
• Sewing: Learn to use sewing machines; choose fabric and patterns; design, measure, cut, and create.
• Spark Masters: Maintain and safely use gas-powered small engines.
• Gila Hoppers: Raise, breed and show rabbits, poultry, goats.
• Emergency Preparedness: A special interest club with an eight-week program, for ages 14 to 18 offering hands-on learning opportunities that include first aid, CPR, water safety, boat rescue, and collaboration with the fire and police departments. Each member helps prepare kits for home and develop a family emergency plan.
• Life Skills: Meets to research educational trips, develop presentations, budget, travel — even fundraising. In addition to developing skills such as reasoning, creativity, problem-solving and public speaking, team members are active in the community at events such as volunteer days at Old Dominion Mine Park, food and clothing drives and more.
• Gila County K9 Companions learn obedience training and proper care for their canine companions; to work with their dogs through an agility course, showmanship, and training. The Foster Dog Program offers youths an opportunity to learn new skills, make new a four-pawed friend — and do a good deed.
Learn more at: https://extension.arizona.edu/gila.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!