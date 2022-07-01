The Arizona Department of Transportation opened the bids to construct the Tonto Creek Bridge on June 17. The low bid, $21.1 million, was from Ames Construction, Inc. of Scottsdale.
“I haven’t heard anything that makes me think ADOT isn’t going to award to Ames on July 15th,” Gila County Public Works Director Steve Sanders told the Roundup.
The project budget is $24.5 million and construction is to start in October. Most of the funding for the work is from a federal grant program, but Gila County must provide a $3 million match.
The October start is because of accommodating migratory birds in the area.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is managing the project for the county.
The grant — $21.1 million — was awarded in January. At the time, the Gila County Board of Supervisors accepted the grant award, it also approved a transfer of $1 million from the General Fund and $1.8 million from the Transportation Excise Tax Fund to the Tonto Creek Bridge Fund to pay the county’s match for the grant to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The balance is covered by the cost of the work the county has completed and will continue in the efforts to make the bridge a reality.
The project must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
Other bids ranged from $23.4 million to $27.9 million. The bidders, in addition to Ames, were Sundt Construction, Inc., Tempe, $23.4 million; FNF Construction, Tempe, $23.9 million; William Charles Construction Company, LLC, Scottsdale, $24.96 million; Sema Construction, Inc. & Subsidiaries, Centennial, Colo., $25.9 million; Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., Tempe, $27.4 million; and Pulice Construction, Inc., Scottsdale, $27.85 million.
