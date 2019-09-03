A blood drive is planned at the community center in Young from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Saturday Sept. 7. Schedule an appointment at bloodhero.com: click “donate blood” or “find a blood drive” and then search keyword “Young” to see times remaining available.
Those with questions or seeking to pre-arrange an appointment by phone can call 877-258-4825. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Donating blood usually takes about an hour.
Other Rim Country
blood drives• Oct. 28 in Payson at the Community Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Nov. 12 for Pine/Strawberry community residents at the First Baptist Church of Pine gym, 4039 N. Hwy. 87 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Nov. 16 in Tonto Basin at the Kiwanis Club meeting room, 227 Old Hwy. 188 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Before you roll up your sleeve to help others, take good care of yourself:
• Eat a healthy, low-fat meal within two hours ahead of your donation. The day before, eat a salty snack.
• Hydrate by drinking 8 to 16 ounces of non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic beverages one hour before you donate.
