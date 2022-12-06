The Gila County Board of Supervisors Dec. 6 approved a grant agreement with the Arizona Department of Health Services. The grant, $224,030, allows the Gila County Health and Emergency Department to continue providing AZ Health Zone Program (SNAP-Ed) services and extends the performance period to Sept. 30, 2025.
Since 2015, the department has applied for and received grant funding from the Arizona Department of Health Services to develop and implement comprehensive nutrition and physical activity programs. These programs attempt to address local needs related to nutrition, physical activity, and obesity prevention by utilizing evidence-based strategies.
The funding and the accompanying extension of the performance period enables the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department to continue to implement policies, systems, and environmental changes to focus on what makes healthier choices a real, feasible option for every community member by looking at the laws, rules, and environments that impact our behavior. Policy, systems, and environmental change are ways of modifying the environment to make healthy choices practical and available to all community members.
Josh Beck, with the county health department, told the BOS among other things, the funds helped make the Payson Farmers Market accessible to low-income and elderly residents in northern Gila County.
