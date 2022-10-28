The Board of Supervisors discussed a proposed ordinance for the county’s emergency management program at a work session Oct. 25.
The supervisors approved, in 2012, the National Incident Management System as the model for the significant responsibilities associated with prevention, preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation of all major and hazards situations. It did not adopt a specific ordinance for the emergency management program, according to Carl Melford and Josh Beck, who supervise the program. The two made the presentation on the ordinance at the Oct. 25 work session.
State law authorizes the county to provide for emergency management within its jurisdiction; to establish an emergency management agency; to appoint a director who shall be responsible for the organization, administration, and operation of the division.
The proposed Emergency Management ordinance provides for the following:
• Emergency Declarations and Powers of Authority
• Emergency Management; Powers and Duties
• Comprehensive Emergency Management and Response Plans
• Emergency Operations Center
• Volunteer Organizations
It prepares the county for emergencies resulting from a disaster or the imminent threat of a disaster, to establish a protocol for emergency management.
Establishes the Gila County Emergency Management Division as the coordinating agency for all activity in connection with emergency management. The Emergency Management Division may exercise authority and discharge responsibilities during disaster emergencies as vested in them by the BOS.
It ensure utilization of all available county resources as reasonably necessary to cope with an emergency or disaster situation.
Establishes comprehensive emergency management plans for all county, local municipalities, and response agencies to utilize, upon activation of the Emergency Operations Center.
The adoption of the ordinance enables Gila County’s primary and supporting agencies to adequately prevent, prepare, respond, recover, and mitigate all emergency or disaster situations.
The one question that arose in the discussion was who has the authority to declare an emergency. Melford and Beck explained that authority rests with the BOS, and such a declaration can be made after the fact. As in the case of a rain or snow storm moving in too fast to declare an emergency. Emergency actions still must be taken for the safety of residents and visitors and infrastructure. So while the action occurs in advance of a formal declaration, the BOS can call a special meeting to ratify an emergency declaration, or do so at its next formal meeting.
