The Board of Supervisors discussed a proposed ordinance for the county’s emergency management program at a work session Oct. 25.

The supervisors approved, in 2012, the National Incident Management System as the model for the significant responsibilities associated with prevention, preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation of all major and hazards situations. It did not adopt a specific ordinance for the emergency management program, according to Carl Melford and Josh Beck, who supervise the program. The two made the presentation on the ordinance at the Oct. 25 work session.

