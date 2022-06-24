The Gila County Board of Supervisors adopted a $124.4 million budget for 2022-23 at its June 21 meeting. Final adoption is scheduled for July 19.
The budget includes a $2 per hour wage increase for all employees to get all above minimum wage. The BOS was told it will give almost all employees $4,000 per year.
The $124.4 million budget is up from the 2021-22 budget of $115.8 million. The increase is primarily due to the more than $10 million the county is getting from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Gila County has received $10,492,363 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to date — $10 million can be used to support general governmental services; the balance of $492,363 must be used to directly support COVID-related projects. ARPA funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.
The ARPA money represents 6% of the county’s revenue for 2022-23. Following the June 21 board meeting and an executive session, the supervisors had a work session regarding ARPA.
Finance director Mary Springer presented the board with the staff’s revised “wish list” for ARPA money. It was recommended some of the money be spent on technology: workflow software; digitization of records, accompanied by more storage and servers; and online pay options for more departments.
Facility improvements were also suggested: planned remodel and upgrade of the GCSO facility in Payson; modification of the old Payson courthouse to create larger rooms; the supervisor chambers in Globe, including making it ADA compliant; jail facilities in Globe; and deferred maintenance with paving, the roof of the county’s Central Heights building; HVAC systems throughout the county; security improvements.
“We left the sheriff’s office hanging. We were going to spend a million to $1.5 million on it,” said Supervisor Woody Cline, Dist. 3, and chairman of the board.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey, Dist. 2, said he agreed the GCSO facility in Payson is a priority, he then asked, “Are we supposed to pick this list apart or approve the whole thing? Are we to pick projects we want done?”
County manager James Menlove said staff needed the board’s direction, “Just say what your priorities are.”
“What about the college, it may have needs,” Humphrey said.
Sarah White, with the GCSO, told the supervisors, “It’s not just the Payson jail. Everyone of our people in northern Gila County work out of that building.” She added the plans for the improvements are done.
Cline said he felt the Payson sheriff’s office and jail should be a priority and Humphrey agreed.
“We can’t address all these needs, but the Payson GCSO is my priority,” said Supervisor Steve Christensen, Dist. 1. He then went on to say the “old” courthouse in Payson is two or three decades old, and improvements to it are also a priority for him, as is the veterans retreat in Young.
The Payson sheriff’s office improvements were to be included in the bond projects, but escalating costs for the Tommie Cline Martin Gila County Complex, pushed the GCSO facility off the list.
Suggested equipment purchases: vehicles for the GCSO and other departments; Globe jail sewage grinder; Globe county building electrical switchgear; security body scanners for the new county complex in Payson; digital, audio, visual courtroom upgrades.
Special projects on the list: the county fairgrounds in Globe and the Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat in Young.
It was proposed the money that must be allocated for COVID-related items be allocated to premium pay for employees who were most at risk during the pandemic — either $13 per hour worked between approximately May 1, 2020 and March 1, 2021 up to $25,000.
The supervisors discussed the list and gave a recommendation to staff on priorities: the Payson GCSO office and jail; replace the roof on both the Central Heights and Michaelson buildings in Globe; improvements to the fairgrounds in Globe and the Pleasant Valley Veterans Retreat; record digitization; and premium pay for employees who were most at risk during the height of the pandemic in Gila County.
Discussing the other projects, Cline said getting records digitized is very important, “The longer they sit, the worse it gets.”
Menlove said the reason to move to digitization is rethinking how we do business and provide better service.
Cline said the board needed to focus on projects that will benefit the county as a whole.
Christensen said it was a lot of money and he felt they could take care of maybe up to seven of the proposals.
Cline added he wanted to see the projects where liability is an issue addressed.
The supervisors plan a work session on the veterans retreat and fairgrounds projects following the board’s 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 28 meeting and will have another work session on the ARPA fund allocation once staff has more detailed information.
