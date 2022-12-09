Almost a year ago, on Jan. 20, 2022, Cynthia Coolidge lost her Pine home to a fire. She wanted to rebuild, but zoning complications thwarted her efforts.
The home, which was at 6599 W. Ute Trail, was built in 1978 in a commercial zone. Under the commercial zoning, the residence is considered legally non-conforming. The current zoning of the property does not allow a single-family dwelling as a permitted or conditional use.
Coolidge went through the county’s process to have the property rezoned to residential and the matter had staff’s recommendation for approval.
Because the home was built in 1978, it fell under the section of the Gila County Zoning Ordinance that states: A 12-month discontinuance of the operation of a non-conforming use shall be deemed as an expiration of non-conforming status. Any further use shall be in conformity with the provisions of the district in which the same is located.
If a non-conforming use or structure is damaged or destroyed by fire, earthquake, flood, explosion, natural disaster, or act of public enemy, the non-conformance may be reconstructed and used as before if done within 12 months of the event date.
Reconstruction: If a non-conforming use, structure, or building is damaged or destroyed by fire, earthquake, flood, explosion, natural disaster, or act of public enemy, the non-conformance may be reconstructed and used as before if done within 360 days (approximately 12 months) of the event date.
Randy Pluimer, with the county’s Community Development office, told the supervisors Coolidge has been unable to begin construction on the residence and will be unable to meet the timeframe allowed per the Gila County Zoning Ordinance. She would like to rezone the property from commercial to residential to align her residential use with the zone.
He said Oct. 20, 2022, the Gila County Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rezone application with three conditions: the owner of the subject property must comply with all requirements for the Residence One District Limited Density Twelve (the new zoning); the owner must obtain a building permit for work prior to work being started; and the owner must abide by all other state, federal, and local regulations that apply, and must obtain all state, federal, and local permits that apply.
Pluimer said the rezoning is in keeping with the intent of the neighborhood and is compatible and harmonious with land uses in the vicinity.
At the time of the fire, its cause was not certain, but it was the belief of then Pine-Strawberry Fire Department Capt. Zack Graham that it appears to have started on the back deck near a gas grill.
A remodel of about $150,000 had just been completed on the house in which Coolidge had lived for five years. The fire claimed the lives of three of her four dogs.
It required about a dozen firefighters to stop the blaze and keep it from reaching other buildings.
Involved with the fight were both engines and two water tenders from PSFD; the Water Wheel Fire Department’s water tender; and a battalion chief and two engines from the Payson Fire Department — one engine to assist at the fire and one to be on call if there were another emergency.
