The Gila County Board of Supervisors, at a special Aug. 30 meeting, was asked to approve a grant application to the Forest Service (USFS) to accept a congressionally directed earmark award of $609,000 to be used for maintaining water storage systems for wildfire protection in Gila County.
The BOS approved the application with a 2-1 vote. Supervisors Woody Cline and Steve Christensen voted yes, while Supervisor Tim Humphrey voted no, though he had seconded the motion for approval by Christensen.
Humphrey pointed out that during the Bush Fire, crews had a small lake to draw water from to suppress the blaze, but did not use it. He said he questioned whether the water storage tanks would be used. Humphrey said the tanks should also be made available to provide water for wildlife and there should be some discussion along this line with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Gila County was awarded $609,000 in congressionally directed earmark monies to be used for maintaining water storage systems for wildfire protection through Senator Mark Kelly’s office March 15, 2022. The award expires in September 2025.
However, when the $609,000 was awarded, the funds went directly to the USFS for disbursement to Gila County, said Michael O’Driscoll, director of health and emergency services. He added that was a surprise.
“In the county’s discussions with the USFS, it was discovered that since the $609,000 was sent directly to USFS, any disbursements of these funds must follow their grant application process. In further discussion with the USFS, we were informed that this funding has a 1:1 match requirement attached to it. This match can be financial, in-kind activities, or a combination of both. The in-kind match can be contributions consisting of donated time and effort, real nonexpendable personal property, and goods and services directly benefiting and specifically identifiable to the supported activity or project.”
The breakdown of this congressionally directed earmark award would be $609,000 from the USFS with a $609,000 match from Gila County (financial, in-kind activities, or a combination) for $1,218,000.
Increasing the capability of fire suppression efforts is vital to protecting Gila County residents’ life and property in areas prone to wildfires. This funding will help fight fires early, saving on response and recovery costs. This award will allow Gila County to update and maintain the current water tanks and storage facility systems that are strategically placed in high-risk wildfire areas.
Currently, Gila County has 14 high-priority water tanks and storage systems located throughout high-risk wildfire areas. Many of these 14 sites have old water bladders that are deteriorating. This funding will provide the opportunity for the evaluation and purchase of new water tank storage systems to replace the dilapidated tanks and old bladders.
Prior to bringing the issue to the BOS, an inventory was made of the water bladders, along with an inspection of their condition.
“Due to the age and condition of our current water tanks and storage systems that the USFS uses for quick wildfire suppression and response in high-risk areas of Gila County, this funding would greatly assist in upgrading those systems at the 14 locations throughout the county,” O’Driscoll said.
The documentation accompanying the agenda item provided a budget breakdown for the combined $1,218,000 ($609,000 from the grant and $609,000 in cash and in-kind contributions from the county).
Maintenance of current water storage systems (up to 14 sites) for wildfire protection. Site maintenance consists of a combination of replacement of 8,000- and 5,000-gallon dip tanks.
• $60,000 for new tanks at each of 14 highest priority sites
• $840,000 equipment cost
Contract labor, site work, to set and plumb tanks:
• $25,000 labor per 14 highest priority sites
• $350,000 labor cost
• Project management, coordination and planning — $28,000
• Total projected budget for up to 14 sites updated with new water storage — $1,218,000 total cost
