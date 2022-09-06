The Gila County Board of Supervisors, at a special Aug. 30 meeting, was asked to approve a grant application to the Forest Service (USFS) to accept a congressionally directed earmark award of $609,000 to be used for maintaining water storage systems for wildfire protection in Gila County.

The BOS approved the application with a 2-1 vote. Supervisors Woody Cline and Steve Christensen voted yes, while Supervisor Tim Humphrey voted no, though he had seconded the motion for approval by Christensen.

