The Gila County Board of Supervisors was updated Tuesday, Oct. 25 on the status of the Campaign Creek Buyout Program. Steve Sanders, director of Public Works, also asked the board for direction on proceeding with the buyout.
The funds from the state and federal governments would buy eight properties along Campaign Creek in Roosevelt. The properties are the most highly flood-prone along Ash Street and Mesquite Street in Roosevelt Estates, according to Darde deRoulhac, the county’s floodplain administrator, who presented the buy-out information to the BOS in June 2022.
He said structure damage has occurred multiple times in the past, and the earthen bank system erected many years ago has repeatedly failed. The Woodbury Fire burned 87% of the Campaign Creek watershed, and the sediment runoff has further aggravated the flood hazard. The county has repeatedly attempted channel/berm repairs with temporary benefits.
There are two pots of money available to the county — $3 million from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and possibly $2.1 million from FEMA’s HMGP. The question before the board was whether the county should use the $3 million from the state and do the project now, or wait until learning if the HMGP application is successful.
The State of Arizona placed $3 million in the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management budget to be used for the flooding issues along Campaign Creek as a result of wildfires in the area.
This money can be used for the buy-out; to pay the county’s match for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the buy-out of the properties, if successful; or for a number of other flood protection measures. These funds do not require a cost share. Funds must be utilized prior to June 30, 2025.
The board, in June, approved the HMGP application to FEMA for the buy-out of properties.
The total project cost used in the application was $2,080,865, with a federal match of 75% and a local match of 25%
Sanders told the board the last update received on the HMGP funds from the state was the project is being reviewed and at the state level, it is felt the project will be successful. The state expects to know in the spring of 2023 whether the project will be funded.
With the acquisition of the properties next to Campaign Creek and their demolition, the channel would spread out in this area.
The following tasks would be undertaken during the Campaign Creek Post Fire Project:
• Property Acquisition
Eight property owners have allowed their properties to be appraised and have agreed to sell for 90% of the appraised value to Gila County. By accepting 90% of the appraised value, the property owners are contributing to the local match requirements.
The county will contract with a title company for escrow service and title insurance, and to assist in finalizing the property purchase transactions.
• Demolition of the existing eight structures
The structures will be demolished, and utilities will be disconnected. The county will contract to have all septic tanks filled in, contract for an asbestos survey, and remediate as appropriate.
The county will write up any plans and specifications needed for a contract for the demolition of all structures and removal of any private utility lines (electrical power, phones, water lines on the customer side of the meter, etc.). The county will bid demolition work for structures, including outbuildings and fences, and debris removal. Bids will be reviewed, and the contract will be awarded.
Existing earthen berms on the south side of Campaign Creek are to be removed by natural erosive forces as the properties return to a natural riparian area.
FEMA’s benefit-cost analysis shows that the project benefits are greater than the cost of the project. From a Gila County perspective, considerable flood mitigation activity has been undertaken over the last 25 years. Each of the last three years, the dikes have been repaired, and the creek has been dredged and Gila County has helped property owners with emergency actions before and after the floods. The property buyouts will significantly decrease the cost to mitigate flooding in this area in future years.
The BOS discussed the matter in a work session, so no action could be taken; however, the consensus was to wait and see if the application for the FEMA money is successful.
