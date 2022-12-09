The Gila County Board of Supervisors, Dec. 6, approved increasing the amount of its economic development grant to Discover Gila County.
The increase provides the project $180,000 per year for four years, starting January 2023 — up from $150,000.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors, Dec. 6, approved increasing the amount of its economic development grant to Discover Gila County.
The increase provides the project $180,000 per year for four years, starting January 2023 — up from $150,000.
Discover Gila County is a 501(c)(3) Marketing and Tourism initiative.
The change made Dec. 6, also guarantees a 3% increase in funding for inflation, however, the funding must be approved annually.
Gila County on March 27, 2018 began the process to create a coordinated effort to promote all of the events, activities, destination sites, and opportunities that exist within the county related to tourism.
The initiative went “live” Feb. 14, 2019 and its social media platforms have grown every year.
DGC and Gila County have created and continued a Marketing and Tourism initiative that has been and continues to be extremely successful by a variety of measures. In the first 10 months of the first year of existence, Discover Gila County Facebook had 5,000 followers and had reached over 64,000 people (December 2019). In the first eight months of 2022, Facebook had 16,250 followers and reached 2.91 million people (August 2022). In addition, there were 5,100 Instagram followers as of August 2022.
With regards to the Discover Gila County website, the first 10 months of existence in 2019 saw 19,000 page views. In the first eight months of 2022, there have been 132,870 website visitors.
This interest in Gila County and the amenities and recreation has also translated into increased tourism for the area. According to a report published by the Arizona Office of Tourism, Gila County was one of only two counties that experienced an increase in accommodations and recreation spending during the restrictions attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a 23% increase in the hotel, motel, and tourism sectors in 2020.
Additionally, since 2019 this initiative has garnered eight awards from the tourism industry and related associations for the positive impact the initiative is creating.
James “Mac” Feezor, president of DGC, Inc., said, the increase in funding is needed because of the increase in costs and the current lack of opportunities for additional sponsorships from struggling local businesses. He said the new agreement factors in inflation and maintains the language and intention that the county contribution may decrease as other funding opportunities become available.
Feezor said the DGC plans to pursue sponsorships and partnerships as local businesses recover from the current economic challenges.
The modified agreement also gives Discover Gila County $178,036 for 2022, up from $150,000; with $180,000 annually for the next four years.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!