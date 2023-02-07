Start early protecting your child’s smile, with help from Gila County’s Oral Health Program.
The Cavity Free Arizona program provides screenings; sealants; fluoride treatments; and silver diamine fluoride to kindergarten, second and sixth grade students — right at your child’s school.
The Arizona Department of Health chose these grade levels for its Cavity Free program, based on the average age the first and second permanent molars erupt, says Tricia Johnson, Gila County’s dental program specialist.
In January 2022, the Gila County Health Department received a $20,000 grant from the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation, which has a mission to improve lives by promoting oral health.
“Children are so different, as we know, and eruption of teeth is no exception,” Johnson explains.
“The Delta Dental grant covers all the other age groups.”
With the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation grant, County Health offers dental sealants; dental screening; and fluoride applications to any child Pre-K through eighth grade.
Placed on both permanent premolars and molars, dental sealants are tooth-colored coatings that fill the grooves of the back teeth. By keeping out food and germs that cause cavities, sealants provide long-term protection from tooth decay.
Teeth that need sealants are first cleaned with a toothbrush. The sealant is painted on the tooth, then hardened with a special light placed over it. Placing sealants is painless and only takes a few minutes.
Fluoride varnish is a sticky coating that’s safe and easy to apply, and also protects tooth surfaces at risk for cavities. Placed on the tooth with an applicator brush, fluoride varnish only takes a few minutes to apply.
“I really want people to be aware of these services. Sealants are such a great way to prevent decay in teeth,” Johnson says.
The Cavity Free and Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation programs are available throughout the county. The team recently visited the Payson schools; will be at High Desert Middle School this month; and in March at Young, Hayden and Copper Rim.
Like the children’s services, all the county’s Oral Health Programs emphasize the underserved population, including adults.
“We provide dental screenings, fluoride treatments, oral hygiene instructions, education and referrals to seniors and pregnant and postpartum mothers in Gila County,” Johnson says.
County Health is currently collaborating on a dental grant with the county’s Community Services Department, which will provide “much needed dental services to people who cannot afford it,” she explains.
Currently, Johnson is the only full-time county employee for its dental program. With help from the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation grant, County Health was able to contract with Rikki Merrill, who has 31 years of experience as a registered dental hygienist.
“The Prevention Team here at Gila County Health are also a bonus. They assist when we go into schools and provide education for the students,” Johnson says.
A Gila County native and Miami High School graduate, she and husband Mike raised two sons who both graduated from her alma mater.
Prior to her 5-1/2 years with the county, Johnson worked locally for 27 years as a dental assistant.
“I love dentistry and I am so happy that I am able to do what I do,” says Johnson, adding, “I think these services are very essential to our residents in Gila County.”
At its Jan. 17 meeting, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $30,000 Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation grant for 2023. It will greatly benefit children, pregnant women and seniors who are uninsured and have no other access to dental care.
As Gila County’s Dental Program Specialist, Johnson emphasizes the importance of oral health care for all ages.
“The mouth is a window into the health of your body,” she explains.
Johnson points out the connection between poor oral health and many health issues such as Type 2 diabetes, as well as some types of heart disease and stroke. Poor oral health can also cause complications for pregnant women such as premature delivery and low birth weight babies, she adds.
“Brush and floss daily and visit a dentist twice a year,” Johnson advises. “I am sure that most people have heard this before – only floss the teeth you want to keep!”
For more information, contact Tricia Johnson at 928-242-1359 or via email at pvjohnson@gilacountyaz.gov.
