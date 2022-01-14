One requirement of a landfill in Arizona is specially lined ponds for runoff. The west pond at Buckhead Mesa Landfill, northeast of Payson, needs repairs, according to a presentation by Shannon Coons with the county public works department at the Jan. 4 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
In November 2021, Recycle Landfill Management sent out an informal bid to repair the Buckhead Mesa Landfill west pond liner. Three years ago, for a similar issue, the bids came back around 84 cents per linear foot. The informal bid received in November 2021 was closer to $8.85 per linear foot. This cost of repairing approximately 1,200 linear feet of liner exceeds the informal bid process and we must ask to request to advertise a formal bid.
The west pond is one of three leachate ponds in the landfill. Gila County must do its best to get it repaired. In order to install the liner, the ambient temperature can’t be below 40 degrees, so most of the window is lost and it will be into spring before a contractor can begin on the repairs, Coons said.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality reviews the groundwater and leachate monitoring report sent by an engineering firm semi-annually. Two leaks were discovered, and Gila County must enter compliance as soon as possible. Advertisement should begin Jan. 12, with bids due Feb. 8 to install a pond leachate lining as soon as possible to avoid possible fines from ADEQ.
There will be a mandatory pre-bid walkthrough on Jan. 20 on site. The bids for this project will be due on Feb. 8. Potential award date for the contract is March 1. The successful bidder will have four weeks from the date notice to proceed is given to complete the project.
