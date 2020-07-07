The Bush Fire consumed almost 200,000 acres, most of it in Gila County, though it was primarily on public lands. But what happens on public lands affects private lands in the vicinity.
While many Arizona wildfires cause minimal damage to the land and pose few threats to the land or people downstream, some fires cause damage that requires special efforts to prevent problems afterward. Loss of vegetation exposes soil to erosion; water runoff may increase and cause flooding; sediments may also move downstream and damage houses or fill reservoirs, putting endangered species and community water supplies at risk.
Gila County is still dealing with this kind of damage created by last summer’s Woodbury Fire, said Tim Humphrey, District 2 supervisor, at a June 30 work session on the Bush Fire.
Assistant County Manager Homero Vela said the county was told there would be money made available from the Natural Resources Conservation Service to mitigate expected problems from the Woodbury Fire in the Campaign Creek area. NRCS people who visited the site provided this information to the county. However, when applications were made for the funds, the requests were denied, he said.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors is now expecting similar problems from the Bush Fire and worried about continued lack of help from the federal government.
Carl Melford, with the Health and Emergency Management Department, is serving as the county’s incident command for the Bush Fire. The department’s director, Michael O’Driscoll, provided the following for the supervisors.
“After a fire, our first priority in emergency management is emergency stabilization in order to prevent further damage to life, property or natural resources on Gila County lands. The stabilization work begins before the fire is out and may continue for up to a year. The longer-term rehabilitation effort to repair damage caused by the fire begins after the fire is out and continues for several years. Rehabilitation focuses on the lands unlikely to recover naturally from wildland fire damage.”
The documentation to the supervisors also included information about the Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) program.
It is designed to address these emergency situations through its key goals of protecting life, property, and critical natural and cultural resources. The aim of the BAER program is to determine the need for and to prescribe and implement emergency treatments on federal lands to minimize threats to life or property resulting from the effects of a fire or to stabilize and prevent unacceptable degradation to natural and cultural resources.
The BAER teams are staffed by specially trained professionals, including hydrologists, soil scientists, engineers, biologists, vegetation specialists, archaeologists, and others who rapidly evaluate the burned area and prescribe emergency stabilization treatments. A BAER assessment usually begins before the wildfire has been fully contained.
In most cases, only a portion of the burned area is actually treated. Severely burned areas, very steep slopes, places where water runoff will be excessive, fragile slopes above roads, trails, campgrounds, and other valuable facilities are focus areas. The treatments must be installed as soon as possible, generally before the next damaging storm. Time is critical if treatments are to be effective.
There are a variety of emergency stabilization techniques that the BAER team might recommend. Reseeding of ground cover with quick-growing or native species, mulching with straw or chipped wood are some common hill slope stabilization techniques used. The team also assesses the need to modify road and trail drainage mechanisms by installing debris traps, modifying or removing culverts to allow drainage to flow freely, adding additional drainage dips, and constructing emergency spillways to keep roads and bridges from washing out during floods.
The BAER mitigation is restricted to public lands. Melford said the team was impressive and some of its plans include warning signage, removing hazards that could block drainages, replacing gates destroyed by the fire, enlarging or removing culverts to accommodate storm runoff, constructing channels for flooding and mulching the scar area to mitigate flood risks.
Melford said the National Weather Service is lowering the trigger point for flood watches and warnings — it now takes less precipitation in an area for a watch or warning to be issued. Additionally, NWS is getting flood gauges in the area, he said.
The county has a self-serve sandbag station at its public works facility in Tonto Basin, backup bags and sand at the community’s fire department, plus some at county facilities in Globe, and more is on the way.
“The public is utilizing this resource,” Melford said.
He said his department is also expanding the Everbridge system to include area flood warnings to all of Tonto Basin.
“I’m concerned about sediment coming down that can’t be held by sandbags. If we can’t get help from the federal government to prevent flooding all this information won’t do us any good,” Humphrey said. He then told Melford to get him the names of the BAER team members that he can give to Congressman Paul Gosar to help stay on top of getting federal help for problems from the Bush Fire left for the county to handle.
“I question the NRCS,” said Woody Cline, chairman of the BOS and District 2 supervisor.
Deputy County Manager Jacque Sanders told the supervisors the NRCS could only mitigate waterways, not floodways, flood plains, flood zones or flood fringes.
“Those waterways (impacted by the Bush Fire) can be worked on. We’re against the clock on this with monsoon season,” Cline said.
“When I told Congressman Gosar we were told by NRCS they wouldn’t help, don’t take ‘no’ and get him the names (of those saying no),’” Humphrey said.
Cline asked Melford if an NRCS representative was on the ground (with the BAER team) for the Bush Fire. Melford said no one with NRCS was present. Both he and Cline wondered why.
“We have an interest in this from Gosar and Sinema’s offices. We’ve got to get started and do it today. BAER is only looking at what’s on the federal side, we can’t leave our people hanging,” Cline said.
He asked Vela the names of the NRCS people he had contacted about help with the Woodbury Fire. Vela said he was in contact with the NRCS conservationist and engineer for Arizona.
“We need a work session with the top level of NRCS and hear what they have to say,” said Tommie Martin, District 1 supervisor. She added that meant going to the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Vela agreed that the county needs to go the federal level. County manager James Menlove asked the board’s attorney Charles Shire if the county’s emergency declaration regarding the Bush Fire makes it legal for only the board chairman to sign letters regarding getting help to mitigate anticipated damage to county private land. Shire said Cline could sign the letters.
Menlove said he would be in touch with the county’s lobbyist in Washington, D.C., Patty Power, to get her help in contacting all the area’s legislators regarding the problem with help from NRCS.
“The sooner we can get on it, the sooner we can get something going. The flooding is a threat to life and property. These incidents have taken out a lot of infrastructure. They are forcing ranchers to pull cattle to sell. It’s something we need to get more counties involved in through the CSA (County Supervisors Association),” Cline said.
Menlove said he would bring the matter to the attention of the CSA as a possible statewide issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!