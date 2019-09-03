The Gila Country Cattle Growers plan the group’s annual meeting and steak fry the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 14 at Little Green Valley.
Steak, beans, corn-on-the-cob and soft drinks are all provided, but participants are asked to bring a salad or dessert to share and place settings. Lunch is served at noon and the general meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.
Little Green Valley is east of Payson and Star Valley on S.R. 260.
Make reservations online at gccga.com/annual-steak-fry-rsvp.html. Admission is free for each Gila County Cattle Growers member plus one guest; $10 for nonmember adults and $5 for kids age 10 and under.
