Gila County entered a Forest Road Master Cooperative Agreement in 2020 to improve and maintain forest roads. The agreement included paving a portion of Control Road (FSR-64).
Gila County, on Sept. 9, 2022, approved the USDA Forest Service Road Agreement for the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, in the amount of $1.5 million.
At the 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 4 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors, Homero Vela, director of public works, is asking approval to change the agreement for the Control Road paving project.
The requested modification is for the engineering and design associated with paving a section of Control Road from the intersection with FSR-199 moving west to its intersection with FSR-32, approximately 0.65 miles, and moving east to its intersection with FSR-1190, approximately 0.48 miles.
Total paving of Control Road (FSR-64) from FSR- 32 to FSR-1190 is approximately 1.03 miles.
This project will reduce dust, improve safety, and enhance public health. The selected engineering firm will provide plans, specifications, and an engineer’s cost estimate, along with a geotechnical report on existing conditions.
The modification will allow Gila County to utilize a portion of the funds for engineering and design on the roadway. The initial agreement was for paving construction only.
It will reallocate $75,000 of the $1,500,000 earmarked funds originally authorized only as paving construction work associated with this project. The modification allows for engineering and design to be expensed within the same agreement amount for:
• $25,000 for geotechnical work
• $50,000 for design work and construction management.
The remaining $1,425,000 will be expensed for the paving construction costs. No additional funds are being added to the agreement.
