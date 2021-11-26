Several times in the past year, the Gila County Board of Supervisors held conditional use permit hearings for residences exceeding the height limit. To streamline the process for both county staff and residents, the board recently discussed several changes.
The revisions clarify the way the county measures a building or structure height and clears up any ambiguity in defining and measuring building height. The changes include:
BUILDING HEIGHT
A structure shall be measured from within five (5) feet of the lowest adjacent grade of the structure to the highest point of the roof, ridge, parapet, or wall around the roof. Building height cannot exceed 37 feet. The previous height limit in the zoning ordinance is 30 feet.
Structure story
That portion of a building or structure between a wood floor, slab on grade, or dirt floor and the next floor or ceiling next above it. If the floor or ceiling is partially covering the lower floor, it shall be considered as covering the whole area.
The text of the changes was also included in the portions of the ordinance addressing: structures and uses compliance to district requirements and density districts.
Board of Adjustment changes
The Board of Supervisors adopted the Gila County Zoning Ordinance in 1959. Over the years, the ordinance has been revised. The revisions make it consistent with the Arizona Revised Statutes.
• County residents are required to submit all variance requests to the Board of Adjustments.
• The Board of Supervisors may, from time to time, amend, supplement, or change the zoning map and/or Zoning Ordinance regulations. Any such proposed change may be initiated by the Planning and Zoning Commission or by the application of property owners or an authorized agent of a property owner.
• Application for amendment shall be filed with the Community Development Division on forms provided and shall be accompanied by the appropriate non-refundable fees. Upon submittal of a rezoning or specific plan application and prior to a public hearing, notification will be sent to adjacent landowners and other potentially affected citizens of the substance of the application.
The applicant is responsible for written contact of all property owners within the notification area and of affected neighborhood associations, and shall offer to hold a meeting, with a specified date, for review of the proposed request. The applicant shall provide written proof of contact and offer of meeting to the Community Development Division at least 30 days prior to the date of the public hearing by the Planning and Zoning Commission. The request shall not be set for public hearing without such written proof.
• An application to establish or change a zoning classification shall be initiated by a property owner or an agent authorized by the owner. Proof of ownership of the property or a notarized “authorized agent” form is required.
• An application to change regulations of the Zoning Ordinance that are initiated by the Gila County Planning and Zoning Commission or Gila County staff shall not require the fee.
• Upon receipt of any proposed amendment; it will be submitted to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a report. Prior to reporting to the Board of Supervisors, the Planning and Zoning Commission shall hold at least one public hearing, after giving at least 15 days’ notice by publication at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the county seat, by posting the area included in any proposed Zoning Map change and by noticing property owners according to state law requirements. It shall not be the responsibility of the Board of Supervisors to maintain such posting once erected.
• Upon receipt of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation, the Board of Supervisors may hold at least one public hearing within a reasonable time after first noticing in the same manner as is required of the Planning and Zoning Commission and may then take appropriate action.
