Pine will have many of its roads east and north of State Route 87 improved in September.
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a chip seal project, not-to-exceed $99,135, to be paid from Highway User Revenue Funds, with Mesa-based Hawker & Evans Asphalt Co., Inc.
Public Works Director Steve Sanders said the work should take place from Monday, Sept. 14 through Wednesday, Sept. 23. “Our intent is to work Monday through Thursday,” he said.
The contract with Hawker & Evans Asphalt Co., Inc. is for supply and delivery of liquid asphalt chip seal oil.
“Just recently Gila County used its own chip box to chip seal some roads in the Copper Region. The next round of roads scheduled to be chip sealed are in the Timber Region. The supplier for chip seal oil will change due to pricing. Hawker & Evans Asphalt Co., Inc. has a cooperative contract with Navajo County that is competitive,” Sanders said.
He added, with only a few asphalt companies in Arizona, production and sales are very competitive in the metro areas. In more rural settings, the prices become more about trucking costs and overhead. This is where cooperative contracts save the government a lot of time.
Sanders told the BOS, after careful consideration, it was determined that Hawker & Evans Asphalt Co., Inc. would provide, deliver and spread the chip seal oil to the Timber Region job sites for $595 per ton, which includes all costs to produce, deliver and apply with sales tax. The contract includes the price of oil and wait times plus a 10% contingency.
