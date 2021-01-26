Newly appointed District 1 Gila County Supervisor Steve Christensen was elected vice chair of the board of supervisors Jan. 19.
Several years ago, the supervisors established a policy that each member would serve as chair for 16 months. District 2 Supervisor Woody Cline just completed his 16-month term and District 3 Supervisor Tim Humphrey was just appointed chair of the board. The late Tommie Martin, supervisor for District 1, was to have taken the chairmanship for the next 16 months, but with her death in December, the duty fell to Humphrey.
The supervisors also reviewed special committee and board assignments at the Jan. 19 meeting.
Cline agreed to step into Martin’s post on the County Supervisors Association Legislative Policy Committee. He will continue on the CORP Local Board for Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers; Gila County Board of Health; and the San Carlos Apache Tribe Partnership Steering Committee.
Humphrey will continue with the Correctional Officers Retirement Plan (CORP) Local Board for Sheriff’s Office Detention Officers and Non-Uniformed Officers; Gila County Local Emergency Planning Committee; Central Arizona Governments Regional Council; Gila County Community College Allied Health Care Advisory Committee; and Gila County College Industry and Mining Advisory Board
Christensen took appointments to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Board; Eastern Arizona Counties Organization; and the Coalition of Arizona/New Mexico Counties.
