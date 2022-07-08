At its July 5 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors added another 100 feet of road. The board accepted Christopher Drive in Christopher Creek into its system for maintenance as a primitive road.
Public Works will now be able to maintain Christopher Drive. This road connects Christopher Creek Loop to Ashby-Apple Drive, both of which are county-maintained roads. Maintenance of this road will allow residents an additional maintained road to enter and exit the area.
In another item related to roads, the supervisors approved a request from the public works department to advertise for bids for pavement marking the county’s roads on an on-call basis. Gila County has approximately 179 miles of paved roads.
Currently, if a road needs this service, the county must go out for bids on that road or if a company is contracted to work on a county road, that agreement includes the pavement marking.
The pavement marking takes place when the job is completed. With an on-call contract, public works can have the contractor come stripe finished roads more than once a year.
A somewhat related matter involved a county economic development grant of $73,000 to the Town of Miami to help with the operation of the Copper Mountain Transit System, operated by Miami in cooperation with the county and the City of Globe. The BOS approved the grant.
In other business
The Board of Supervisors awarded the contract to demolish some structures at the fairgrounds to Dixon Rock & Materials of Globe for $19,580.
The Gila County Fairgrounds, 900 Fairgrounds Road, Globe, used to host horse racing events. Since the sunset of those events, the racetrack posts and railing have fallen into disrepair and are no longer required. The announcer booth is beyond economic repair and six outbuildings need to be demolished so the space can be better utilized for events. The Phase 1 Fairgrounds Site Improvements project will demolish and remove the old racetrack, outbuildings, and announcer booth.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting was held June 8, at which time nine contractors were present. There were seven bids opened and reviewed and six of the seven bids were responsive.
In order to commence with the site improvements and begin and complete the first phase of the site improvement project, it is necessary to award a contract so the work can be completed prior to the Gila County Fair in September 2022.
In addition to Dixon, the bidders were Allegiance, Apache Junction; Convenient Mobile Service, Globe; Edge Construction, Phoenix; Iron Dynamics, Miami; JW Fansler, Claypool.
The BOS approved two temporary liquor licenses for upcoming special events: one for the Pleasant Valley Community Council, Inc. to serve liquor at the Community Center in Young for a special event (Pleasant Valley Days) to be held on July 15, 2022 and July 16, 2022; and the other for the Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction Inc. to serve liquor at the Mary Ellen Randall Horse Arena in Pine for a special event (Fire on the Rim Mountain Bike Race) to be held from Sept. 16, 2022, to Sept. 17, 2022.
