Roadwork is planned in Colcord Estates and Ponderosa Springs starting Friday, Sept. 18 and continuing through Thursday, Sept. 24.
There will be a temporary detour for those who use Forest Service Road 291 and 200 while Haydon Building Corporation replaces the bridge over Gordon Canyon.
Designed by Kimley Horn, the project is being administered by Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT determined the bridge is functionally obsolete, and will be replaced along with paving 750 feet of Colcord Road/Forest Service Road 291. Site work is near the Colcord Cove subdivision, approximately 3.3 miles east of Colcord Road’s intersection with State Route 260 at milepost 277. There will be a temporary detour north of Colcord Road around the construction area.
Colcord Road will be closed during that week of construction, with local traffic only re-routed through the detour. Vehicles will be restricted to 25 feet.
