Sometimes the wheels of road improvements turn at an agonizingly slow pace.
Nearly four years ago, the Gila County Board of Supervisors started a project rolling to replace the Colcord Road bridge over Gordon Canyon, east of the Payson area.
The current bridge was built in the 1930s, according to county public works department director Steve Sanders’ report to the supervisors in 2016. It is a single lane bridge, only about 19 feet wide.
“Over time, the bridge will continue to deteriorate until it becomes unsafe to use. A two-lane bridge built to current standards will provide access to residents and visitors to the area,” he continued.
The Colcord Road bridge serves residents in the Colcord and Ponderosa Springs developments.
Discussing the issue, Tommie Martin, supervisor for Gila County District 1, said the road also serves numerous visitors to the area as well.
The project was estimated to cost $1.2 million. The county’s share was expected to be $156,499, which would come from its share of the half-cent transportation excise tax.
The Arizona Department of Transportation, which has a bridge replacement program that provides money for local entities to replace bridges, would pay the larger share of the project. The county had applied to ADOT for $1 million in bridge replacement funds. It had also applied to the Central Arizona Governments for $400,000 in Surface Transportation Program funds for the design and construction of the bridge.
The Colcord Road bridge came to the BOS at its March 10 meeting. Sanders summarized the project.
On Sept. 6, 2016, the board approved an intergovernmental agreement to replace the bridge on Colcord Road. Gila County paid ADOT $6,054, which was the county’s 5.7% match for the scoping and design.
On May 9, 2017, the board approved an amendment to the IGA, which added $204,000 of federal funds for scoping and design. Gila County paid ADOT $12,331, which was the county’s 5.7% match for the additional federal funds toward scoping and design.
On April 16, 2019, the board approved another amendment to the IGA, which moved $65,000 from construction funds to design. This transfer of funds amounted to $61,295 of federal funds and $3,705 of local funds.
Gila County recently requested and received $60,260 of Surface Transportation Program funds from the Central Arizona Governments to be used for the construction of the project. The amount of $60,260 along with a local match of $4,740 will replace the $65,000 that was transferred from the construction budget by action taken in April 2019.
Sanders said the acceptance of the Surface Transportation Program funds in the amount of $60,260 from CAG and the agreement to take part with local funds in the amount of $4,740 will reestablish the construction budget back to the amount that was in place prior to the April 2019 transfer of construction funds for the bridge’s scoping and design work.
“It is in the best interest of the county to accept the STP funds and contribute a portion of local funds to reestablish an adequate construction budget for the project,” Sanders told the supervisors.
Sanders said they scheduled work on the bridge to start this summer.
